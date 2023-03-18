Amritpal Singh Likely To Booked Under NSA By Punjab Police, Claim Sources

Punjab Police is planning to book radical preacher Amritpal Singh under the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA), sources privy to the development said. Amritpal was detained from Jalandhar, where heavy police have been deployed. He has been taken to an undisclosed location. Police have also arrested six of his aides.

According to sources, Punjab Chief Secretary had sent a report to Home Ministry on Friday night informing that they are going to act against certain elements on the basis of intel inputs. The state also demanded assistance from central forces, which was provided.

Sources also informed that apart from Amritpal at least eight other high-profile individuals were detained from four different districts of the state. Those detained in some way or the other were trying to disturb the peace and harmony in the state.

NSA likely to be slapped on Amritpal: Internet services suspended

Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been suspended in some districts of Punjab till 12 noon on Sunday. "All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from March 18, (12:00 hours) to March 19, (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety," Punjab's department of Home Affairs and Justice said.

Police have also appealed to people to "maintain peace and harmony" and stay away from fake news. "Avoid rumours on social media. We request all citizens to maintain peace and harmony. Punjab Police is working to maintain law and order. Citizens are requested not to panic and not spread fake news or hate speech," Punjab Police tweeted.

The police crackdown comes weeks after supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' chief clashed with police at the Ajnala police station in Amritsar last month, demanding the release of the radical preacher's close aide- Lovepreet Toofan.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Indian National Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has welcomed the action and urged the Punjab people to maintain peace in the State.

"I welcome the action taken by the Punjab Police. My request to all Punjabis is to maintain peace and not trust rumours," he said in a tweet.