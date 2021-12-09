Amul Pays Tribute To CDS Gen Bipin Rawat; 'Sainik Ke Yaar, Dushman Ke Liye Talwar'

In a most unfortunate accident, CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and AWWA (Army Wives Welfare Association) President Madhulika Rawat, along with 11 others died in an IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. CDS Gen Rawat and staff were travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM on Wednesday. All communications with the IAF Mi-17V5 chopper were lost just minutes before the tragic crash that happened near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. In fact, reports suggest that the crash took place only 10 minutes away from the destination - Wellington.

Amul Topical pays tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat

A day after CDS Bipin Rawat's tragic demise, Amul's Topical advertising paid tribute to the defence personnel by creating a banner image dedicated to him. Amul Topical took to their Twitter handle and posted the picture which has CDS Bipin Rawat's animated picture wearing his uniform, walking amid the war-like situation. They also wrote a special message remembering the defence personnel's unwavering love for the nation. The poster reads, "Har sainik ke yaar thhe woh, dushman ke liye talwar thhe woh (He was a friend for every soldier, and a sword for every enemy)... General Bipin Rawat 1958-2021."

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Army officials, and political leaders paid tributes to the defence personnel at Wellington. The bodies of those who died in the IAF chopper crash yesterday were brought to Madras Regimental Centre from Military Hospital, Wellington in Nilgiris district. Wreath-laying will take place at Wellington before the mortal remains are taken to the Sulur Airfield to be flown to New Delhi later today.

The mortal remains of all the victims of the IAF chopper crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu was taken to the Madras Regimental Centre from Military Hospital, Wellington on Thursday for a wreath-laying ceremony, attended by military personnel top officials from the state.

IAF finds Black Box of Mi-17V5 Helicopter

Meanwhile, in a key development, the black box of the Indian Air Force helicopter that crashed yesterday killing Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Dr Madhulika Rawat, and eleven members of his staff, has now been found. The security officials had earlier ramped up the search for the black box or the flight data recorder of the ill-fated Mi-17V5 helicopter. According to Republic sources, the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder of the Mi-17V5 chopper that crashed yesterday with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat have been recovered from the site.

Image: Twitter/@Amul_Coop/ANI