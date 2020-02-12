The Debate
Anand Mahindra Shares Ikigai Sketchnote, Says 'don't Need PhD' To See Common Sense

General News

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra group took to Twitter to share a flowchart based on the Japanese concept of ikigai calling it presciption for life.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra group recently took to Twitter to share a flowchart based on the Japanese concept of ikigai. The 64-year-old, on Wednesday, shared a sketch note by Tanmay Vora. Terming in as ‘Prescription for life,’ he said that though he is not familiar with the Japanese philosophy, it does not need a degree to find the common sense in it. 

'Couldn't agree more' 

The tweet has garnered 3.8k likes and many thanked him for sharing the flowchart. One user wrote that he was planning to put that on his office desk while another talked about the book on which it was based. Read all the comments here:

Ikigai, is a Japanese concept which means 'a reason for being.' The word is generally used to indicate the source of value in one's life or the things that make one's life worthwhile. The word translated into English roughly means the thing that you live for or the reason for which you wake up in the morning. In recent years, the Japanese concept of ikigai, much like the Dutch concept of hygge, has gained global recognition, thanks in part to a bestselling book of the same name by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles.

Published:
COMMENT
