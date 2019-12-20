The Debate
Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Man Imitating Trunk Horn Sounds, Netizens Blown Away

General News

Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra has once again amazed his followers by sharing a video of a man producing trunk horn sounds using only his vocal cords

Anand Mahindra

Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra known for his witty and interesting tweets has once again amazed his followers by sharing a video in which a man makes various kinds of horn sounds of trucks just by his vocal cords. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra posted a video of the man who could be seen producing sounds of truck horns effortlessly as his fellow mate who was shooting the video.

 Netizens were amazed by the sheer talent of the man and reacted to it just as Mahindra posted the video.

The originator of the video tweets

Well, it did not stop at that. A Twitter user claimed that he made the video of the honking man and said that the talented honking man is actually mentally challenged. The twitter user even appealed to seek help for the man. "This video is made by me. And the boy making the voices is a bit mentally deranged. It will be a very thankful gesture if any social person gets this boy treated. Let the boy get recognition for the talent he posses. The second voice in the video is mine," the Twitter user tweeted in Hindi.

 

