Andhra Cop Splotches 'Coronavirus' Polka Dots On Horse; Rides Around To Spread Awareness

Amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the country, the administration and the Police forces have ramped up efforts to spread awareness about the COIVD-19. In a similar effort, the sub-inspector of Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district rode a horse painted with images of the novel virus. The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Andhra Pradesh has surged to 23 with two fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh: Sub Inspector Maruti Sankar, Peapally Mandal, Kurnool district rides a horse painted with images of #COVID19 virus, to create awareness among the public about the pandemic pic.twitter.com/xIFsktWahG — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

India has so far reported 92 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, taking total cases to 1071 and the number of deaths to 32, the Union Health Ministry said. In his daily press briefing in New Delhi, the ministry's joint secretary Lav Aggarwal asked people to continue to adhere to strict social distancing norms and report themselves should they suspect of COVID-19 like symptoms.

Ramping up efforts

To improve hospital preparedness and capacity building, training will be given on-field and through online courses with the help of AIIMS, New Delhi and National Institute of Mental Health, the official said. He added that the Skill Development Ministry has planned to set up quarantine centres within their institutes to assist containment efforts.

"Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region has given its nod to run exclusive cargo flights to supply medical equipment & emergency goods in the Northeast region of the country," Aggarwal said. The move comes amid concern over the supply of medical gear and other goods in the far-flung states during the ongoing three-week nationwide lockdown.

