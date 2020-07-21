Andhra Guv Urges Officials To Provide Online Database Of Available Beds In COVID Hospitals

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Tuesday advised the state health ministry officials to provide an online information system that can provide data on the availability of beds in various COVID-19-designated hospitals. During the virtual COVID-19 review meeting, he appreciated the untiring efforts of doctors, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, and other front line warriors in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Held review meeting on #Covid19 situation of State with CS Smt. Nilam Sawhney, Spl. CS Jawahar Reddy in video conference. Advised them to provide an online information system that gives data on availability of beds in various Covid-19 designated hospitals to needy.@ArogyaAndhra pic.twitter.com/nlZEuWaQCa — Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (@BiswabhusanHC) July 21, 2020

Speaking to the officials, the Governor advised them to provide an online information system that provides data on the availability of beds in various COVID-19 designated hospitals. He also expressed his concern over the steep hike in the number of Coronavirus positive cases at an alarming rate 12 to 13%, after the unlock period and made particular mention of the top five districts where more number of positive cases were being reported. He enquired about the steps being taken to contain the spread of the virus in the five districts.

To this, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said the reason for the surge in the number of positive cases is due to the movement of people from neighbouring states after the unlock was announced and said it was expected to come down by end of July.

KS Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, said, "All efforts are being made to bring down the number of positive cases to 5% and in any case not exceeding 10% and mortality rate to less than 1%."

The state government has put in place the process of testing, tracing, tracking, isolation, and treatment on a large scale. Jawahar Reddy said the functioning of the testing labs is being streamlined to ensure that the result is given out within 24 hours, adding, "People can make a call to 104 Call centre and ask for undergoing test and also seek admission of COVID-19 positive patients."

Coronavirus outbreak

In Andhra Pradesh, the COVID-19 reached 55,773 on Tuesday as over 5,000 fresh cases were added in the state. The death toll increased to 758 after 62 new casualties were reported in a day, while 1,232 patients also got cured and discharged from hospitals as the cumulative recoveries rose to 22,896. The state now has 32,119 active cases.

