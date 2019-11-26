Andhra Pradesh : 4 Arrested With Cannabis Near CM Reddy's Residence

Four people have been arrested with 2.2 kg cannabis near Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence. According to reports, a team of Tadepalli police station conducted continuous searches near the Chief Minister's residence from the past few days.

4 arrested for transporting cannabis

"Tadepalli police received information that cannabis is being transported in a car. Based on the information we were checking vehicles in Tadepalli, in presence of Civil Supplies Deputy Tehsildar and VRO. A few people in a car came over there, saw police vehicles and tried to go back. The police stopped the car and in checking, 2.2 kg cannabis was found in that car. The police arrested the four youths," said a police statement



The people arrested have been identified as K Purnachandar, P Dinesh, B Anvesh and R Manikantha from Hyderabad. Sources reveal, they requested their friend Teja's father to give car so that they can attend a friend's marriage in Bapatla town in Andhra Pradesh.

Eighth case in four months

The police said that the four youth left from Hyderabad on November 18 to a village called Araku valley. The four of them then met another friend and he gave them 2.5 kg of cannabis. The four of them then travelled back to Vijaywada with the cannabis. The police found them when their GPS stopped working and they were asking for directions since they were not aware of the local routes. "They visited the capital area for the past two days. This morning they were returning to Hyderabad. These people don't know the local roots and were roaming astray when the GPS did not work. Then our police found them. The police said that the other people will also be arrested soon," the Police said. These persons have consumed almost 300 grams of cannabis," the police said. The police also said that this is the eighth such case in four months in the region.

(With ANI inputs)

