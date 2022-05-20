Andhra Pradesh CM Performs 'concrete Pour' For Renewable Energy Storage Project in Kurnool

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday, performed the “first concrete pour ceremony” of the "world’s largest" Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project (IRESP) being implemented by Greenko Group, in Kurnool.

The 5,230 MW Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project will play a pivotal role in India attaining energy security and enabling the global energy transition, a press release from Greenko said.

It is said to be a first-of-its-kind, single-location energy storage project with wind and solar capacities. This project is being implemented with an investment of over USD 3.0 billion (Rs 23,264.25 crore), comprising Pumped Storage (10,800 MWh of daily storage), Solar (3000 MW), and Wind (550 MW).

'Renewable Energy to take the front seat'

Stating that history is being created with the project, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed, “What Andhra Pradesh is showcasing today, will be a triggering point for the entire country to follow in the days to come. The usage of fuel of fossil fuel would take a back seat and Renewable Energy front seat.”

He also appreciated the Greenko Group for initiating the setting up of the world’s largest renewable energy storage facility. “The project envisages clean energy round the clock,” said the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

“We offer an exclusive opportunity for people interested in green power and decarbonising the economies. Our topography is such that we have the capacity of 33,000 Mega Watt available in the state, and this project will show the country how green power can be generated,” Reddy said.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder, CEO & MD, Greenko Group said, “It’s a moment of great pride for Greenko to pioneer and deliver, ahead of global ambition of a 24/7 dispatchable renewable energy solution, for industrial decarbonisation and energy transition. This was achieved due to policy support at the national and state level."

He hailed the vision of CM Reddy to transform Andhra Pradesh into a sustainable manufacturing hub. Chalamalasetty also said that the integrated storage solution is pivotal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India energy independent and establish it as a global leader in the decarbonised economy.

The project is scheduled to get commissioned by the last quarter of 2023.