Andhra Pradesh HC Approves State Govt's Restrictions For Ganesh Chaviti Processions

The Andhra Pradesh HC on September 8 upheld the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government's decision over Ganesh Chaviti celebrations in the wake of the pandemic. The High Court has given permission to install Ganesh idols only on private properties, while the number of devotees performing pooja is capped at five. Adherence to COVID-19 protocols is deemed mandatory while carrying out the Ganesh Chaviti procession.

A petition was filed before the Andhra Pradesh HC by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP), challenging the state government's curbing orders on the upcoming Ganesh festival.

Ganesh Chaviti in Andhra Pradesh limited to private places during COVID-19

The YSR Congress government issued directions to ban the set up of Ganesh pandals, while directing a halt on the immersion processions citing the risks of COVID.

Andhra Pradesh HC stated that the state has filed a case seeking a writ of mandamus, directing a superior court to compel a lower court or a government body to perform mandatory or purely ministerial duties. The petition contended the action of respondents (Andhra Pradesh government) to not permit the petitioner to perform Vinayaka Pooja on September 10 on private property as illegal, arbitrary and a violation of Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution of India.

Pertinently, the High Court rejected the petition seeking permission to place statues in public places.

BJP bats for Ganesh Chaviti in Andhra Pradesh against YSRCP declaration

Previously, the Andhra Pradesh government stated that the state sought to follow stringent protocols for this Ganesh Chaturti and also adhere to restrictions on setting up public Ganesh idols. The order allowed Ganesh idols only around households and indoor places, while processions on the Visarjan (immersion) day were prohibited.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP came down heavily on the YSRCP government for barring the festivities and processions. The Andhra Pradesh BJP demanded that the community be allowed to celebrate festivals. While condemning the state government's move, Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju alleged that the ruling party's orders were discriminatory, where fundamental rights and liberty of certain communities were violated.

Ganesh Chaviti is prominently celebrated in Andhra Pradesh. The state showcased a grand celebration in 2019. Nearly 8000 pandals were installed in Vijayawada alone.