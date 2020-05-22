Andhra Pradesh: TDP Leader Tangirala Sowmya Protests Against Increase Of Power Tariffs

Telegu Desam Party leader and former MLA Tangirala Sowmya on Thursday, May 21 held a protest against the new power tariff system in Andhra Pradesh. Following her party's call, Sowmya held the protest at her house in Nandigama town. She demanded that the old slab system be followed and asked for power bills to be waived off during the lowdown.

'He has cornered the state into darkness'

Speaking to ANI, Sowmya said, "The power sector has been spoiled during one year of Jagan Reddy's rule. He has cornered the state into the darkness with his adamant attitude." She said that the Jagan government's decisions in the power sector have drawn flack from both the courts as well as the central government.

The former MLA said that while power tariffs were not increased during the five-year tenure of Chandrababu Naidu; Jagan Reddy's government have raised the tariffs two times in merely one year. Sowmya added that people are crippled financially with the lockdown and increasing power tariffs is an additional burden on them.

NCN asks Jagan to waive off electricity bills

Meanwhile, Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday asked CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to waive electricity bills for the last three months and provide relief to the people amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"People are at homes due to lockdown. There's been no work, no wages. Suddenly, Andhra Pradesh government gives them this blown up bill generated through faulty slab systems. Can the common man pay? We demand YS Jagan Mohan Reddy waive bills for the last three months and provide relief to people," Naidu tweeted.

Naidu on Wednesday strongly objected to hefty bills handed over to people and demanded that the YSRCP government waive them for at least three months in view of the nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Reminding the YSRCP of its election promise to reduce the tariff, Naidu said that the state government had lost all credibility and it was people's misfortune to go on suffering in all aspects after having voted the party to power a year ago.

(With ANI inputs)