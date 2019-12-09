Anglo-Indian Association Appeals To PM Modi, Seeks Continuance Of Representation In Parl

The All-India Anglo-Indian Association on Sunday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the Centre’s decision to not extend the representation provided to the Anglo-Indian community in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assemblies in states. Barry O’ Brien, the President of the Association wrote a letter in this regard to PM Modi. He pointed out that Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar himself included the representation provision in the Constitution after a majority of the Anglo-Indian community chose to live in India. O’Brien highlighted their contribution in various walks of life.

O’Brien wrote, “Sir, it is our fervent appeal to you to please reconsider this matter and not go ahead with this Amendment, thereby ensuring that the Anglo-Indian community continues to be represented in Parliament and the State Legislative Assemblies. The founding fathers of our Constitution under the leadership of Dr B R Ambedkar included this provision after a significant majority of Anglo-Indians, led by Mr Frank Anthony, himself a member of the Constituent Assembly, chose to live in independent India and swear allegiance to the country of their birth. We, Anglo-Indians, have been fiercely loyal to our beloved India and have made a significant contribution to nation building in various fields, including the Armed Forces, education, the Indian Railways, Police, Customs, Post & Telegraph, nursing and other strategic services.”

'Why has the community been kept completely in the dark?'

In the letter, the president of the All-India Anglo-Indian Association contended that no one from the community had been consulted by the government before making up its mind. O’Brien raised questions about the data used to ascertain the reported reduction in the number of Anglo-Indians in the country. Furthermore, he questioned whether any Parliamentary committee or state government had given their opinion on the matter.

He added, ”Why has the community been kept completely in the dark? What is the reason behind taking such a step? What facts and figures, data and research material have been collected and collated, based on which the Cabinet has taken its decision? Is it true that the Government is estimating the number of Anglo-Indians in India today to be far less than its actual number of several lakhs? And if indeed that is true, how has that grossly incorrect and inaccurate figure been arrived at? Most humbly, Sir, we would like to know whether the matter was or will be put before any Parliamentary Standing or Select Committee for its observations? In keeping with the federal fibre of our nation-structure, in the 13 states where the Anglo-Indian community has nominated MLAs, were the State Governments consulted and their opinions taken?”

