Anil Deshmukh Arrested LIVE UPDATES: Ex-Maharashtra HM To Be Produced Before Court

In a statement issued on his ED appearance, Anil Deshmukh remarked, "Whenever ED sent me summons, I informed them that my petition is pending before the High Court, I have filed a petition before the Supreme Court and I will myself appear before the ED after the verdict. When ED raided my houses, me, my family and my associates extended full cooperation. I have given my statement twice to the CBI after receiving the summons. Even now, my case is pending before the Supreme Court. But today, I have appeared before the ED. The ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has levelled false charges against me. Where is the Param Bir Singh who levelled allegations against me? As per media reports, Param Bir Singh has fled abroad. The accuser has run away."

"Today, many police officers and businessmen have filed complaints against him in several police stations. His associate Sachin Vaze has levelled allegations against me on his instruction. He is in jail in connection with a murder. As an API, he went to jail on many occasions. When I was the Home Minister, I started the proceedings to dismiss him from the government job. After removing him from the government job, he levelled allegations against him. I feel very sad at my inquiry and the harassment caused to my family based on the allegations of Sachin Vaze and Param Bir Singh," he added.