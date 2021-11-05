Anil Deshmukh's Son Hrishikesh Fears Arrest By ED, May Seek Anticipatory Bail: His Lawyer

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's son Hrishikesh, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, is likely to apply for anticipatory bail, his lawyer Inderpal Singh said.

He added that Deshmukh's son fears arrest by the agency and will hence apply for pre-arrest bail in court.

Earlier, Deshmukh's lawyer had appeared before the ED, seeking seven days' time before issuing the next summons to Hrishikesh. The agency had summoned him for questioning in connection with the money laundering case, while his father remains in custody till November 6.

NCP leader and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested by ED on November 1 in connection to a money laundering case, following 12 hours of investigation. ED has claimed that there are 13 companies controlled by Deshmukh's family and another 14 controlled by his associates which have been utilized for the purpose of infusion of 'ill-received' money by Deshmukh.

Anil Deshmukh money laundering case

The agency also mentioned in court that the ex-HM was 'directly involved' in the offence of money laundering - referring to former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh's accusation of collecting Rs 100 crores. A Mumbai holiday court on Tuesday sent Deshmukh till November 6, allowing the presence of a lawyer while interrogation, and home food and medicines for the 72-year-old.

While arguing in the court, Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Vikram Chaudhary highlighted that the ED had submitted both in the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court that his client was not named as an accused in the money laundering case.

ED has already attached immovable assets worth Rs.4.2 crore allegedly belonging to Deshmukh and his family members under the PMLA. Sanjiv Palande - Deshmukh's personal secretary, along with Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh's personal assistant) have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the money laundering of Rs 4 crore.