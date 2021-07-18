Anil Deshmukh's Woes Persist As ED Conducts Fresh Raids Near Nagpur In Extortion Case

In a big development on Sunday, the ED carried out searches near Nagpur in connection with the money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. As per sources, 4 teams of the central agency conducted the raids focusing on a trust allegedly controlled by the NCP leader. Earlier on June 25, the ED raided Deshmukh's residences in Nagpur and Mumbai and had a long interaction with him spanning over several hours.

Already, it has provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs.4.2 crore belonging to the former Maharashtra Home Minister and his family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This included one residential flat at Worli worth Rs.1.54 crore and 25 land parcels located at Dhutum village in Raigad. So far, the central agency has recorded the statement of dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze thrice pertaining to this case.

Charges against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. After the SC directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry, Deshmukh stepped down as the Home Minister on moral grounds and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. It also accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials and thereby exercising undue influence over the performance of official duties by the officials.

Subsequently, the ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI. On June 26, it arrested the NCP leader's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde who have been remanded to custody. For three times in a row, Deshmukh has refused to appear before the ED pending the disposal of his plea in the apex court seeking protection against 'coercive action'.