Anil Vij Suggests Management Of O2 Plants Be Handed Over To Security Forces Amid Shortage

Amid the constant increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, black-marketing of oxygen cylinders is on the rise. To ensure the safety of the plants, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Friday, May 6, that management of oxygen generation plants should be handed over to security forces.

Control and Management of all Oxygen Generation Plants should be handed over to Military or Para Military Forces for safety and smooth functioning of the Plants. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 7, 2021

Anil Vij suggests measure for the safety of oxygen plants

Suggesting the measure to manage oxygen generation plants the state health minister wrote on Twitter, "Control and management of all oxygen generation plants should be handed over to military or paramilitary forces for safety and smooth functioning of the plants."

Anil Vij said in another tweet on Thursday that the state government is working to build 60 oxygen generation plants at government hospitals across the state. He stated, "Work begins to set up 60 new oxygen generation plants in government hospitals."

Oxygen plants should be handed over to security forces: Vij

Also, to control the black marketing of medical equipment, medicines and other resources, the state government have made a separate helpline. Anil Vij informed that the identity of the informer will be kept confidential. He noted, "the DGP is personally looking into this matter. As of now, the team arrested 40-45 people." (roughly translated)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is said to be constructing five medical oxygen plants in Delhi and Haryana in response to the devastating effects of the second wave of Coronavirus and the resulting rise in demand for medical oxygen. The project is funded by PM-Cares, which has pledged to build 500 medical oxygen plants across the country.

Haryana has 1,15,842 active COVID-19 cases, according to the data shared by the state health ministry. Over the last 24 hours, 2,417 new cases and 117 related deaths have been recorded in the state. As of now, India recorded 2,14,91,598. Out of which, 1,76,12,351 people have been recovered, whereas, 2,34,083 succumbed to COVID. There are 36,45,164 active cases across the country.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credits: pti/facebookanilvijambala