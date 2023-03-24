Another Associate Of Amritpal Singh Held In Delhi

Another alleged associate of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh has been arrested from the national capital, police said on Thursday.

The Delhi Police along with the Punjab Police held Amit Singh, an insurance agent, from Tilak Vihar on Tuesday.

The radical preacher is on the run after the Punjab Police arrested several of his supporters in a major crackdown that began weeks after the storming of the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested associate. The episode had raised fears over the possibility of the return of Khalistani militancy to the state that borders Pakistan.

Police said efforts are on to trace Amritpal Singh. A lookout circular and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against the Khalistan sympathiser.