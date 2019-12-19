Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: Nation-wide Stir, Two Dead In Manguluru In Police Firing

In a shocking incident, Ahmedabad police on Thursday were hounded and pelted with stones by protestors in the city. Visuals show a mob of men pelting stones at the policemen who had tried to defend themselves by entering into a nearby structure. Some youths are seen trying to gesture the mob to stop the attack. Another video also shows a cop who was seen beaten up brutally by a mob after he fell while trying to escape from the stone-pelting.
Mob attacks police in Gujarat
#WATCH Gujarat: Protesters pelt policemen with stones during demonstration against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, in Ahmedabad. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/BAqk7LIWb9— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Police arrests culprits
Ashish Bhatia, Police Commissioner, Ahmedabad on violence in Shah Alam area of the city: We have detained around 32 people, we are registering FIR. We are identifying others based on CCTV footage. 19 police personnel were injured in the incident. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct https://t.co/aioqj7vNbB pic.twitter.com/gQHVVh49Rs— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
No untoward incident was reported during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the national capital on Thursday, the Delhi Police said. Delhi Police Public Relation Officer (PRO) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said social media and WhatsApp groups are being closely monitored to check rumour-mongering.
Meanwhile,Mumbai saw thousands of its citizens protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday at the August Kranti Maidan. No untoward incidents were reported and no one was detained by the police. Several celebrities who had turned up for the protests had thanked the police for the security arrangements.
Two persons have been killed in police firing during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Mangaluru, according to PTI.
Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad, Bareilly District Administration has suspended internet services in the district for 24 hours from 10 PM. Moreover, internet services are going to be suspended in Lucknow after rampant violence. Meanwhile Assam govt will restore internet by Friday after Gauhati HC ordered it.
Moreover, internet has been supsended in Prayagraj till 10 AM Friday. Karnataka govt has suspended mobile internet services for 48 hours in Mangaluru city & Dakshina Kannada District.
Amid the anti-CAA protests across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, one person has died of firearm injury in KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow, according to PTI. Denying police's involvement in this incident, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said that police had not fired on the person. He added that the case was unrelated to the ongoing agitation and police action.
Delhi protests
Meanwhile in Delhi, where buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by Delhi police is currently experiencing internet shut down in several places. Moreover, section 144 has been imposed in North-East district, Red Fort, and some parts of New Delhi, where protests were happening against the amended Citizenship Act. Several leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained by the Delhi police.
Sources report that in total 1200 people were detained in Delhi of which 350 protestors were taken to Suraj Mal Stadium Nangloi and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Bawana - temporary detention areas. Protestors were also taken to Red fort, Shahidi Park, Jantar Mantar, and Mandi House, as per sources. Police had also provided detainees with refreshments. Apart from the Delhi police, 52 companies of paramilitary forces and Rapid Action Forces too were used as per sources. In total over 13000 police and forces were used to patrol sensitive areas across the national capital.
Ahmed Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh, & Deepender Singh Hooda arrive at the residence of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for party's core group meeting over 'unrest across the country after Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Delhi: Ahmed Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh, & Deepender Singh Hooda arrive at the residence of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for party's core group meeting over 'unrest across the country after #CitizenshipAmendmentAct'. pic.twitter.com/7a9twLDq9u— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally on Thursday said, "Suddenly after 73 years of independence we have to prove that we are Indian citizens. Where was BJP's head and tail at that time, BJP is dividing the country. Don't stop your protest because we have to get Citizenship (Amendment) Act revoked."
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata: Suddenly after 73 years of independence we have to prove that we are Indian citizens. Where was BJP's head and tail at that time, BJP is dividing the country. Don't stop your protest because we have to get #CAA revoked. pic.twitter.com/WJSx5LTN6X— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
All entry and exit gates of Chandni Chowk, Barakhamba, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, ITO, Janpath, Khan Market, Vasant Vihar, and Munirka are open.
Mobile internet services to remain suspended in Assam, till 9 AM Friday.
Protests turned violent in Uttar Pradesh's Hazratganj after protesters pelted stones at Policemen, who in return resorted to lathi charge. A media OB van was set ablaze.
Lucknow: Protest against #CitizenshipAct turns violent in Hazratganj. Protesters pelted stones, Police resorted to lathi charge. A media OB van has also been set ablaze. pic.twitter.com/1W8LVdwvov— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019
In view of the current heavy traffic congestion along the Gurugram-Delhi highway, Air India has decided to refund charges for all domestic and international tickets for travel from Delhi on November 19.
Air India: In view of the current heavy traffic congestion along the Gurugram-Delhi highway, resulting in inconvenience to passengers, reissue/no-show/cancellation and refund charges for all domestic & international tickets for travel from Delhi on 19th Dec 2019 shall be waived. pic.twitter.com/qcV5Cj6CaR— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
A state transport bus set ablaze, allegedly during a protest against CAA in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.
Sambhal: A State Transport bus set ablaze, allegedly during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rtjO2rEF1A— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019
Security beefed up in Maharashtra ahead of the protests in August Kranti Maiden against the amended Citizenship Act, 2019.
Maharashtra: Security tightened ahead of demonstrations against #CitizenshipAct at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/nS2ThE4i2T— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
As per the order, services were suspended for locations including walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, and Bawana. Telecom service providers including Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio barred the services to comply with the order.
"In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it is hereby directed that communication of all types i.e. voice, SMS and internet, be halted from 0900 hours to 1300 hours in Cell IDs/BTS (base transceiver stations) covering the following areas for 19-12-2019," said the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, New Delhi. Gurugram Police also confirmed that Delhi borders have been sealed at NH48, MG.
Delhi Police Special Cell had directed on 18Dec that voice, SMS,internet services be halted from 9am to 1pm today,in walled city areas of north¢ral districts,Mandi House,Seelampur,Jafrabad,Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaeen Bagh&Bawana, in view of prevailing law&order situation pic.twitter.com/Qk2sk0TKI1— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Delhi Police detains protesters in Delhi's Red Fort area, as protesters gather in large numbers violating Section 144. 14 metro stations in the national capital have been shut.
#WATCH Large number of protesters in Delhi's Red Fort area where Section 144 has been imposed. #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/tH5j4dJjTZ— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Amid the on-going protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Home Ministry sources on Tuesday, December 17, clarified that "the act has nothing to do with deportation of any foreigner or with the National Register of Citizens (NRC)." The sources further clarified that the CAA does not interfere with any Indian citizen.
Speaking about the deportation of foreigners, sources said, "The deportation process of any foreigner irrespective of his religion or country is implemented as per the mandate of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and/or The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920. These two laws govern entry, stay, movement within India and exit from India of all foreigners irrespective of their religion or country." Further, the MHA sources outlined that the deportation process would apply to any illegal foreigner staying in India.
READ| CAA uproar: Home Ministry clarifies 'it has nothing to do with NRC'
The Supreme Court refused to stay the implementation of the amended Citizenship Act on Wednesday, however, decided to study its constitutional validity. A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde and comprising of Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Surya Kant has asked Centre to file a response by the second week of January, and the hearing has been scheduled for January 22. SC asks Attorney General, representing Centre, to consider using the audio-visual medium to make citizens aware of CAA.
Meanwhile, protests that erupted last week in opposition to the Citizenship Act, have refused to douse. Nation-wide protests by political parties, organisations and students are scheduled to be held on December 19, to oppose the bill passed by the Parliament. Delhi, West Bengal, northeastern states, Uttar Pradesh, are already witnessing massive protests.
Over 400 students and alumni of US universities including--Harward, Yale, Columbia, Stanford, and Tufts on Tuesday extended their support to the students of Jamia Millia University and Aligarh Muslim University. Several countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, Singapore, Canada, and Israel have issued travel advisories to their respective citizens to exercise caution while travelling to India in the wake of large-scale protests across the country.
The Home Ministry on Tuesday claimed that no bullet was fired by Delhi Police during the violent protests. There have been allegations that the Delhi Police fired bullets to quell protests during the violent agitation at Jamia. The officials informed that as many as 10 people with "criminal backgrounds" have been detained in pertaining to the protests. However, no details of their actual identity have been divulged, neither is it known if the arrested people affiliate with any political organisation or group. The Police report further said that more "anti-social elements" are being tracked.
Addressing an election rally in Barhait, Jharkhand took on the Congress party for peddling lies over the Citizenship Act. PM Modi said, "Today, I openly challenge the Congress and their allies to declare openly if they have the courage, are they ready to give Indian citizenship to every citizen of Pakistan."
He also accused Congress of lying."They have started spreading white lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act, and are scaring people. The Congress, its parties and its left ecosystem have given full force to frighten the Muslims of India." On Monday, in a joint press brief of Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury and D Raja and others, the Opposition condemned the violence unleashed in the national capital and explicitly opposed the Citizenship Act.