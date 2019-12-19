Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: Nation-wide Stir, Two Dead In Manguluru In Police Firing

The Supreme Court refused to stay the implementation of the amended Citizenship Act on Wednesday, however, decided to study its constitutional validity. A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde and comprising of Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Surya Kant has asked Centre to file a response by the second week of January, and the hearing has been scheduled for January 22. SC asks Attorney General, representing Centre, to consider using the audio-visual medium to make citizens aware of CAA.

Meanwhile, protests that erupted last week in opposition to the Citizenship Act, have refused to douse. Nation-wide protests by political parties, organisations and students are scheduled to be held on December 19, to oppose the bill passed by the Parliament. Delhi, West Bengal, northeastern states, Uttar Pradesh, are already witnessing massive protests.

Political parties leading protests

In a statement, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury called on all district committees to mobilise their workers to protest against the BJP-led government's “unconstitutional moves” on Wednesday.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been leading protest rallies in different parts of Kolkata for the past four days.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan was not allowed to enter the Madras University when the leader went to protest along with the students. He spoke to the students standing outside the gate, asking them to continue their agitation.

Restrictions

Delhi Police has denied permissions to the Left parties to hold protests in the national capital, citing law and order situation.

Meanwhile, to put security in check, BJP-led states--Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh governments have imposed Section 144 to ban mass public gatherings, and curtail protests.

In Mumbai, along with the cops, Riots Control Police (RCP), Quick Response Teams (QRT) and SRPF will be deployed to keep a check on the protests.

Security has been amped up in Telangana. In Uttar Pradesh, arrests have been made and internet suspended in multiple districts.

Section 144 has been imposed in Delhi's Red Fort and 13 metro stations have been shut.

Over 400 students and alumni of US universities including--Harward, Yale, Columbia, Stanford, and Tufts on Tuesday extended their support to the students of Jamia Millia University and Aligarh Muslim University. Several countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, Singapore, Canada, and Israel have issued travel advisories to their respective citizens to exercise caution while travelling to India in the wake of large-scale protests across the country.

The Home Ministry on Tuesday claimed that no bullet was fired by Delhi Police during the violent protests. There have been allegations that the Delhi Police fired bullets to quell protests during the violent agitation at Jamia. The officials informed that as many as 10 people with "criminal backgrounds" have been detained in pertaining to the protests. However, no details of their actual identity have been divulged, neither is it known if the arrested people affiliate with any political organisation or group. The Police report further said that more "anti-social elements" are being tracked.

PM Modi's challenge

Addressing an election rally in Barhait, Jharkhand took on the Congress party for peddling lies over the Citizenship Act. PM Modi said, "Today, I openly challenge the Congress and their allies to declare openly if they have the courage, are they ready to give Indian citizenship to every citizen of Pakistan."