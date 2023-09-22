Anti-national Elements Are Propagating Khalistani Agenda: Baba Ramdev

Amid the India-Canada row, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Friday slammed the anti-national elements who were propagating the Khalistani agenda. He also stated that some people in every community try to disrupt peace.

"There are few people in every community who try to disrupt peace. There are anti-national elements who claim to be Sikhs but are just propagating the Khalistani agenda," Ramdev said.

In a straightforward and clear message, India on Thursday asked Canada to take action on terrorists and anti-India elements operating from its soil. New Delhi also suspended visa services for Canadians as escalating strains between the two countries over the killing of a Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June pushed their ties to an all-time low.

The tensions erupted when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the "potential" involvement of India in the killing of Nijjar on his country's soil on June 18. India has rejected the allegations as "absurd".

Baba Ramdev on Sanatan Dharma

Baba Ramdev also reacted to controversy revolving around Sanatan Dharma. He asserted that no fault lies with religious Hindu scriptures.

"It is sad that some people are commenting on Sanatan Dharma these days. But some people have misused the scriptures. No fault lies in our religious Hindu scriptures," he said.

Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin raked a controversy after he called for the 'eradication of Sanatan Dharma', evoking strong reactions from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindu organisations.

On Friday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Udhayanidhi and others for anti-Sanatan remarks, which the petitioner likened to hate speech. A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and its minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on a plea filed by B Jagannath.