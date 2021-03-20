Antilia Bomb Scare: NIA Takes Over Mansukh Hiren’s Death Case After MHA's Approval

In the latest development, the National Investigation Agency will now probe the alleged murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren after receiving approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as per sources. Mumbai Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad, which was probing the alleged murder of Mansukh Hiren, will now hand over the case to NIA which is also investigating the Antilia bomb scare probe. Now suspended Mumbai police API Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA on Saturday night under Sections 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of the IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908 for his alleged role & involvement in an explosives-laden vehicle being placed near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25. Meanwhile, NIA officials also reached Sachin Vaze's residence on Saturday.

NIA recreates crime scene with Vaze

Earlier on Friday night, the NIA and Forensic team took suspended Mumbai API Sachin Vaze on Friday night to the crime scene where the explosive-laden Scorpio was found outside Antilla on February 25, to recreate the crime scene. Visuals from the site showed Vaze was made to walk to the site where the car was found, as spotted in the CCTV footage on that night. Moreover, Vaze was also made to wear an over-sized Kurta, a mask and a handkerchief over his head to recreate the 'PPE-wearing' man spotted approaching the car on February 25.

Earlier in the day, sources at the NIA stated that the agency suspects that the white Landcruiser Prado car seized allegedly from Sachin Vaze's house was used to carry the gelatin sticks on February 25. The gelatin sticks were then transferred to the Scorpio car parked outside the Ambani residence (Antilla), state sources. NIA is now thoroughly examining the car for gelatin traces. Currently, Vaze is in NIA custody till March 25, in connection to the Antilla bomb scare case. READ | White Prado seized from Sachin Vaze's home being probed for gelatin traces: Sources

NIA seizes several luxury cars

Earlier in the week, the NIA had seized Sachin Vaze's laptop, some mobile phones, iPad, and documents from his office. Later on Thursday, NIA seized several luxury cars from Vaze's office and home - including a black Mercedes and White Landcruiser Prado. Moreover, a CCTV video from February 26, one day after the explosives-laden Scorpio was found, shows Vaze accompanying Mansukh Hiran - the owner of the aforementioned Scorpio to the Mumbai Crime Branch office, for questioning. NIA has now claimed that Sachin Vaze had worn excessive-sized clothes (kurta-pyjamas) to conceal his identity on February 25 when the explosives-laden car was seen near Antilla, citing CCTV footage from the site. Vaze was arrested by NIA on Saturday night for his alleged involvement in placing explosives in the aforementioned car, with Hiran's wife alleging that her husband's car was allegedly in Vaze's possession since November 2020 and ex-CM Fadnavis producing call records of Vaze claiming that he was in constant touch with Hiran.

Car with gelatin sticks found near Antilla

On February 25, at around 3 PM, the Mumbai Police received information of a suspicious car parked outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani. The Police team reached the spot immediately with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). The car (green Scorpio) was spotted by security personnel outside his residence. Loaded with explosive gelatin sticks, the car was towed away by the bomb disposal squad. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday, a threatening letter too was found in the car.

Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. However, Hiren's wife Vimla alleged that her husband had left the house on the night of March 4 to meet an officer from the Kandivali crime branch, and did not return home. Furthermore, autopsy results showed several abrasions on Hiran's face and a cloth stuffed into his mouth, leading to an investigation. Amid this probe, Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has been transferred due to lapses in the probe, as stated by the Maharashtra state government.