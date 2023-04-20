Anurag Maloo Missing: Family Floats Petition To Help Find Climber Lost At Mt Annapurna

A search and rescue operation is underway for missing Indian mountaineer Anurag Maloo for the third consecutive day. Maloo went missing after Maloo reportedly fell into the deep crevasses on Mount Annapurna on Monday, April 17. The 34-year-old climber went missing after falling off while descending from Camp-III of the 10th highest mountain in the world. Local Sherpas are conducting a ground-level search. Additionally, a helicopter with a carbon dioxide detector has been deployed in the search.

While rescue operations are on, Anurag Maloo's family has launched a signature campaign to secure support for the mountaineer's search and rescue. The signature campaign is intended to appeal to Indian and Nepalese authorities to deploy special rescue teams to take up the search.

Maloo, a resident of Rajasthan's Kishangarh was climbing the summit to raise awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals, when he went missing. A team of five Sherpa climbers are involved in the search operation. The aspiring mountaineer had scaled Mount Ama Dablam last year and was planning to stand atop Mount Annapurna, Lhotse and Everest this season.

Family petition to Indian and Nepalese government

Aashish Maloo, brother of Anurag Maloo, while launching the signature campaign to bring back his brother, wrote, "My brother Anurag is the most passionate climber that I know. Since I can remember, climbing mountains has been a dream of his. Each time he set out to climb, he would make sure he had the Indian flag by his side, ready to be hoisted across the world's highest peaks. His passion took him on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8000m and 7 Summits to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals."

"Last week he had set out to climb Mount Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain in the world. It was without question that he will return after successfully summiting yet another peak. But in an unfortunate turn of events, he fell down from around 6,000m while descending from Camp III on April 17, and since then has been missing. We are devastated. It feels like our worst nightmares have come true, but we cannot lose hope. We know that Anurag is out there somewhere, waiting for us. Help us find him by signing and sharing this petition," Maloo urged.

Anurag's brother further wrote that a team of sherpas have started the search operation, but that’s not enough at the moment. He emphasised on acting faster in order to trace him as quickly as possible.

Asking help from both Indian and Nepalese government he said, "We need support from the Indian and Nepalese governments. We have contacted some of them, and need your support in making sure our voices reach them. This matter needs to be brought to their attention on an urgent basis. We need a special rescue team that is trained to operate in such risky terrain. Only with their support can we ensure that Anurag is found as soon as possible! We will be forever grateful for your support!"

"Anurag, you're a fighter, and we will find you. We have so many things to tell you, be back soon! You are so loved and cared for; we cannot wait for your safe return!!" Aashish concluded.

Over 25,320 people had signed the cause till Wednesday, night.

Rajasthan minister writes to CM Gehlot

Earlier, Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna wrote to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and informed him about Anurag Maloo, missing from Mountain Annapurna in Nepal. Chandna requested the CM to get in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and expedite the search operation.

Anurag Maloo was on a mission to scale all the 14 mountains above 8000 metres and seven summits to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals.

Two Indian climbers rescued

Meanwhile, two Indian climbers, Baljeet Kaur and Arjun Vajpai, who went missing on Monday night, were eventually rescued by the Nepali rescuers. Indian woman climber Baljeet Kaur who went missing above camp IV on Mt Annapurna has been rescued alive from 7,363 meters. She has reportedly suffered frostbites and has been admitted to a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal. While, Arjun Bajpai was rescued from camp IV after he fell ill, while descending from the summit. He has reportedly sustained some injuries and is being treated at a hospital.