Police Perform Last Rites Of Woman After Villagers Refuse Cremation Citing Superstitions

Andhra Pradesh police, on Monday, cremated a woman who died due to complications arising during child birth. Locals in her area refused to cremate her because of superstitions and the local police was thus forced to perform the last rites.

READ: Andhra Pradesh Reports 783 Fresh Cases, 11 Deaths; Tally Mounts To 13,891

The 23-year-old woman died on Saturday morning, a day after she was admitted to Nandyal government hospital for delivery. Her relatives took the body back to the village, but the villagers did not let them perform the last rites. They believed that the dead body of a woman with a baby in the womb is not good for the villagers.

READ: Andhra Pradesh: COVID Deceased Bodies Taken Away In JCB, Tractors; Triggers Outrage

"As the villagers had refused to allow her family members to conduct the woman's last rites, her family members took her body to a forest area near Pedda Kambuluru village and tied the body to a tree and left the place. The body was later found by some locals from nearby villages who then informed the police on Sunday at around 7 pm. On Monday morning, the police performed the last rites in the presence of her family members and local Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO)," said Rudravaram police station Sub Inspector Ramamohan Reddy.

Fifteen people have been booked by the police for not allowing the woman’s family to perform the rites and the cases have been filed under Section 259, 270, 297, 504 of IPC.

READ: Telangana Govt To Continue Extensive Testing, Containment Measures: Minister

READ: CDC Chief Says Pregnant Women With Coronavirus Face Greater Risk