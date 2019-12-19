Apex Court Takes Note Of Rising Rape Cases, Seeks Status Report From Centre And States

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Centre, state governments and Union Territories to seek their response while taking suo moto cognizance regarding the assessment of criminal justice system in response to sexual offences. Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has asked the Centre, all the states and union territories to file their responses and posted the matter for hearing on February 7.

READ | Nirbhaya Rape & Murder: Tihar Issues Notice To Rapists To File Mercy Petition In 7 Days

Assessment over the 2012 Nirbhaya case and Hyderabad horror

The SC’s suo moto cognizance has come in the wake of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case and the recent Hyderabad gang rape and murder case.

"Post Nirbhaya incident, which shocked the conscience of the nation, many amendments were introduced in criminal law redefining the ambit of offences, providing for effective and speedy investigation and trial. Still, the statistics would reveal that desired results could not be achieved," the apex court observed.

READ | UP Fastrack Court Sentences Rape Accused Within Five Days

"As per the latest report of National Crime Records Bureau of Crime in India, in the year 2017, total 32,559 cases of rape were registered in India.The delay in such matters has, in recent times,created agitation,anxiety and unrest in the minds of the people. The Nirbhaya case is not an isolated case where it has taken so long to reach finality.In fact, it is said that it has been one of the cases where agencies have acted swiftly taking into account the public outrage," it added.

READ | Nirbhaya Rape Case: Convict Moves Delhi HC Claiming Juvenility, Hearing On Thursday

Speaking on the utilization of 'Nirbhaya Fund', the Supreme Court said, "In the year 2013,a separate fund, namely, Nirbhaya Fund for projects of women safety to support initiatives by government and NGOs was created. It is important to inform ourselves how far has the purpose of setting up the fund been achieved. "The apex court has also sought a status report on the utilization of the Nirbhaya Fund by Centre or State Governments.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | SC Takes Note Of Rising Rape Cases, Seeks Status Report From States, High Courts

SC takes suo moto cognisance regarding assessment of criminal justice system in response to sexual offences

SC seeks from Center, States, UTs over assessment of criminal justice system against rape