'Armed Elements' Reach Haryana's Karnal Protest Site As SKM Calls For Mahapanchayat

Karnal district administration on Tuesday invited an 11-member delegation of farmer leaders as demonstrators gathered in large numbers to attend a mahapanchayat called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). The district administration and Haryana Police said that ground intelligence indicates that some mischievous elements armed with sticks and iron rods have reached the protest site, Karnal.

In a statement, Haryana Police said, "Ground intelligence reports indicate that some elements from Rambha, some from Nissing and some from other places have reached the Anaj Mandi armed with lathis, iron rods, which does not show a good intention on their part."

It added that police and district officials have talked to farmer leaders who have attempted to persuade such elements, but it appears that they are not listening to their leaders. "We are warning them to not break the law," the statement added.

Police and Karnal district administration warned such elements to not take the law into their hands and uphold public order. "All such mischievous elements will be dealt with in accordance with the law," it said.

Kisan mahapanchayat in Karnal

Farmers have gathered in large numbers in Karnal demanding action against police baton-charge on farmers on August 28. Senior farmer leaders of the SKM including Balbir Singh Rajewal, Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni have already reached the district.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police and central forces have been deployed in large numbers in Karnal, while security has also been beefed up at the new Anaj Mandi where farmers are holding the mahapanchayat. Security forces in adequate strength have also been stationed around the mini-secretariat as farmers have planned to gherao it.

On Sunday, the SKM had threatened to gherao Karnal district headquarters if its demands are not met. The farmers' body had said that a murder case should be registered against Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha whose audio went viral allegedly telling police personnel to "break heads" of demonstrating farmers.

Following the incident, the IAS officer was transferred in a reshuffle. He is currently posted as additional secretary (AS) of the Citizen Resources Information Department.

On August 28, Haryana Police had lathi-charged farmers who jammed the highway and were heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting, which was attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.