Army Chief Gen Naravane Discusses 'Issues Of Mutual Interest' With US Army Chief Of Staff

US Army's Chief of Staff, General James C McConville on August 4 called on Indian Army Chief MM Naravane to hold talks on various key aspects of bilateral defence and security cooperation between both sides.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army stated, "General James C McConville, Chief of Staff of The Army, US Army called on General MM Naravane, Chief of Staff and discussed issues of mutual interest."

General James C McConville, Chief of Staff of The Army, US Army called on General MM Naravane #COAS and discussed issues of mutual interest.#DefenceCooperation#IndiaUSFriendship pic.twitter.com/DTWVMzaDTs — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 4, 2021

On July 29, Indian Army Chief MM Naravane met with Commander of US Special Operations Command General Richard D Clarke. During his three-day visit to India, the US Commander held talks on various dimensions of bilateral defence cooperation and advanced support to further deepen military ties.

General Richard D. Clarke, Commander United States Special Operations Command #USSOCOM called on General MM Naravane #COAS and discussed issues of mutual interest.#DefenceCooperation pic.twitter.com/YeLhGUxCkg — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 29, 2021

India and the US deliberate on Afghanistan

Sources reported that General Naravane and General Clarke briefly deliberated on the evolving situation in war-torn Afghanistan.

Assuredly, the situation in Afghanistan remains a predicament because Taliban-infused violence is on the surge as the military organisation is constantly trying to make territorial gains in the State. This is pursuant to the withdrawal of US armed forces and NATO troops ending Washington's 18-year war with the Taliban after the 9/11 attacks. The ongoing power crisis in Afghanistan is particularly volatile given the shift of reigns as US and NATO forces prepare to exit. Currently waging war within the country, the Taliban is gaining more ground and resorting to widespread violence to expand its influence.

One of the reasons for Afghanistan and India's close ties is due to the latter's massive investment in Afghanistan. India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. As a close ally of Afghanistan, India has provided at least five military helicopters amid clashes. It had also invested nearly USD 3 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country. India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

Image Credit: Twitter- ADGPI