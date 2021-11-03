Army Chief General Naravane Visits Jammu Region; To Review Operational Preparedness

At a time when the region has been encountering intensified terror activities and killings, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is on a visit to the Jammu region where he will be briefed on the security situation and operational preparedness of the force present there. The Army Chief will be visiting forward positions where he will be interacting with troops and commanders on the ground.

General MM Naravane #COAS is on a visit to Jammu Region wherein he will be given an update on security situation & operational preparedness. #COAS will visit forward areas & interact with troops and commanders on ground.#IndianArmy#StrongAndCapable pic.twitter.com/1NWsGwQqI6 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 3, 2021

General Naravane on Wednesday met with locals in the region, addressed their grievances while getting appraised by them about the situation in the region.

PM Modi to follow tradition, celebrate Diwali with soldiers in J&K: Sources

The visit marks significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Nowshera, Rajouri border post on the Line of Control (LOC) on Thursday, 4 November to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. Prime Minister's visit to Nowshera, Rajouri comes in line with the ongoing encounter in Poonch which entered its 23rd day on Wednesday. PM Modi had last visited the area in 2019.

Following increased attacks after the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan and the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, security forces are now concerned over the threats springing from the Pakistani side, mainly due to reports that Pakistan is trying to push in more terrorists.

In the meantime, a massive terror cleanup drive by the Indian security forces is underway as multiple security troops are already carrying out search operations for finding the hideouts of the terrorists as a part of the encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district marking the longest exercise by the Indian forces.

Dense forests create challenges for forces

According to Republic TV's exclusive ground report from Poonch's Bhatta Dhurian forest range, the operation is being considered one of the most challenging ones for the security forces has been ongoing for the past 23 days now. Furthermore, the operation which is being carried out in the dense forest area has created more challenges for the forces as terrorists can easily hide out in those locations with the help of rocks and trees.

Reportedly, the terrorists also using strategies to remain out of sight from the forces and are hiding in the tough terrain. A total of nine army officers including two JCOs have already lost their lives in the ongoing operation. According to an army official, the last contact with the terrorists was on October 24 after which there have been no contacts in the last few days. However, efforts are underway to track them down and further clean their presence.

Poonch encounter

Earlier on 11 October, the combing and search operation was carried out by the multi-grid security forces to clean up the terrorist hideouts in the forests of J&K's Poonch district. Claiming it to be the longest exercise in the last few years, an army officer said that the operation to clean the terrorist hideouts across the forest belt is underway. As a part of it, forces armed with weapons, personnel, and policemen are battling the threat in the dense forest valleys. During the past few weeks, several hideouts were busted at the encounter site in Bhata Dhurian forest further leading to the recovery of several weapons. Earlier, a nine-day operation was carried out in 2009 in Poonch, which was the then longest-running encounter.

