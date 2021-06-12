Army Commanders To Review LAC Situation As Galwan Clash Completes One Year

As India marks one year of the Galwan clash with the Chinese PLA, the top commanders of the Indian Army would be meeting to review the situation along the Northern and Western borders. The Army commanders' conference that was first postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is now scheduled to take place from June 16 to18. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be addressing the Army Commanders' Conference. CDS General Bipin Rawat will also be discussing important issues with the top commanders of the Army. Chief of Army Staff Gen M.M. Narwane, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen C.P. Mohanty and Commander in Chiefs of all seven operational, regional, and training commands of the Army will be a part of the Conference. Principal Staff Officers will also be participating in the three-day conference.

The Conference, which starts exactly after a day when India marks one year of the bloody face-off at Galwan on June 15, 2020 would majorly focus on the India-China stand-off. The agenda of the biannual conference this time would be to review the preparedness at the LAC amid the continued stand-off with China. India has completed 11 rounds of talks with China to resolve the issue. Around 50,000 Indian troops are deployed along the LAC. The top Army brass will also discuss the situation and alertness at the western borders of the country. The India-Pakistan Ceasefire agreement has completed over 100 days yet Pakistan-supported terrorists continue to attempt infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir.

Contribution of the armed forces in COVID-19 battle

The Army Commanders will also be discussing the contribution of the armed forces in the country's COVID battle. The ramping up of oxygen, beds, medical supplies, caution, and preparation for the impending third wave would be an important agenda on the table. The vaccination campaign for Army personnel, veterans, and all families will also be monitored during the Conference. The Army Commanders will take up the proposal of relief packages for civilians suffering due to COVID. Enhancement of additional health facilities in cantonment hospitals for civilians will be also be discussed during the conference.

The extension of the retirement age of the Armed forces personnel to retain a valuable workforce will also be an important part of the agenda at the top commanders' meet. The monetization of the unused defense lands across India will also be discussed during the conference.

The transformation of the Army into a technology-driven force with the indigenous developments has been the focus of the Armed forces and this would also be a key issue of the meeting. Human resource-related issues will also be discussed during the Army Commanders' conference. The three-day session will take the endeavor of the Army to excel with self-reliance ahead.