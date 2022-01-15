Army Day 2022: Indian Army Gives First Public View Of New Uniform With Digital camouflage

Marking the occasion of Army Day 2022, the Indian military has unveiled new combat uniforms with Digital Camouflage ("digicam") pattern similar to the one used by the American forces that remained in service for seven years. The newly designed Army Combat Uniform has replaced the Multicam camouflage gear and instead dons the linear horizontal pixelated patterns that boost operational readiness and sustainability and blends more effectively with the environment. The Universal Camouflage Pattern is designed using different colour combinations by the Indian Army, an estimated six, which corresponds to a specific type of terrain and operational need.

Indian Paratroopers don new digicam uniform on Army Day 2022

#WATCH | Delhi: Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment commandos marching during the Army Day Parade in the new digital combat uniform of the Indian Army. This is the first time that the uniform has been unveiled in public. pic.twitter.com/j9D18kNP8B — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

The pattern of the Indian Army's new uniform is widely used by troops abroad and is engineered to withstand tough conditions like harsh temperatures, explosive bursts, and fluctuating air pressures and is supposed to provide the soldiers more comfort. The new combat uniform is also eco-friendly. The digital camouflage uniform has been designed with the help of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and there are at least fifteen patterns, a total of eight designs using four different fabrics.

The new combat uniform of the Indian Army was unveiled at the 'Army Day' parade, today. pic.twitter.com/2d1u8FwV9v — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Indian armed forces will no longer be required to tuck in the uniform like United States forces, and the fabric depicts the omission of the black colour palette while enhancing the earthen and olive shades on the pixelated pattern. The new Indian Army Combat Uniform resembles the modified version of the Canadian CADPAT camouflage pattern that was rolled out to the US Army, US Airmen in the Middle East and Air Force Global Strike Command security forces.

During a parade scheduled at Delhi Cantt as the Indian forces marked the Army Day on January 15, Paratroopers were seen in new digicam gear for the first time as they marched. By August this year, the Indian Army will replace the decades-old camouflage prints with more effective UCP pixilated pattern that was selected by the American forces in 2010 as the Operational Camouflage Pattern to wear in Afghanistan. A senior Indian Army official reportedly stressed that the camouflage of the renovated uniform is much better than its previous one. The fatigue is more comfortable for Indian women soldiers and is labelled best-of-breed of utility uniform that perfects the fit and function of the Army.