Army Patrol Walks 2km To Rescue 75-year-old, Carry Him To Health Centre

In another brave operation, the Indian Army walked 2kms to rescue 75-year-old Ghulam Nabi Ghani who was stuck during heavy snowfall in Lalpora, Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir. The stranded man was in a severe state when he was found by the army due to prolonged exposure to the biting cold.

The Army patrol walked 2kms to rescue the man and carried him all the way back to the Primary Health Centre (PHC). The Chinar Corps twitter page tweeted a video of their rescue operation in which the army jawans can be seen carrying the old man through heavy snowfall, wading through knee-deep snow.

Read: Indian Army conducts biggest Airborne Exercise in North Eastern Theatre

#HumsayaHainHum 🇮🇳

75 yr old Ghulam Nabi Ghani, Lalpora, Kupwara got critical during heavy snowfall on 14 Jan. Army patrol walked 2km in snow to reach him and carried him to PHC. We wish him speedy recovery. #AwamArmyConnect@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @easterncomd @Whiteknight_IA pic.twitter.com/ojavzbyCoD — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 17, 2020

Read: Indian Army rescues civilians amidst heavy snowfall in J&K

A few days ago in a heartwarming incident of rescue, army personnel carried a pregnant woman on a stretcher to the hospital amid heavy snowfall. In another, the Indian army soldiers rescued two civilians who got buried under the snow after being hit by a snowslide in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that the two civilians, Tariq Iqbal and Zahoor Ahmed Khan, both residents of Lacchipura village, were on the road from Lachhipura to Bijhama village at around 07:30 am on Tuesday when a snow slide hit them.

Read: Army personnel rescue 2 civilians from snow slide

Army rescues stranded tourists

The Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps last week had rescued six seriously ill tourists who were stranded during a trek along the Zanskar river in Ladakh. On the request of the Union Territory administration, the Army responded swiftly and columns were launched from two directions to reach the tourists who were stuck at Niraq village along the Zanskar River. The group of tourists was stranded in bad weather while undertaking the annual ''Chaddar Trek'' on the frozen Zanskar river in Ladakh.

Read: Indian Army rescues stranded 'Chaddar Trek' tourists in Ladakh