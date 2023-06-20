Last Updated:

Army To Observe Yoga Day At Over 100 Locations Along Borders, To Form 'Bharatmala'

Troops and their families including children and defence civilians will participate in the yoga activities at different border locations. Locals will also be involved in the events at places, the source said.

Press Trust Of India
Yoga

The Army will form a 'Bharatmala' by conducting yoga sessions at more than 106 locations along the country's land and maritime borders on the International Yoga Day on Wednesday, sources said. 

Troops will hold yoga activities at different border locations -- from the Dong valley in Arunachal Pradesh to sand dunes of Longewala in Rajasthan; and from the glacial heights of Siachen in the north to the southern tip of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. 

Troops and their families including children and defence civilians will participate in the events. Locals will also be involved in the events at places, the source said.  Defence and military attache of different nations in Delhi have, meanwhile, been invited to attend a central event organised at Delhi Cantonment, where Army Chief General Manoj Pande will be the chief guest.

Continuing with the enhanced Indo-Africa partnership, an outreach was also organised in African nations through Indian Army troops deployed in United Nations mission areas and in training teams as part of the UN contingents.   The UN General Assembly had declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day following a resolution moved by India and co-sponsored by a large number of nations.

The first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015.

