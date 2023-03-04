Army Ups The Ante Along LAC, Steps Up Patrolling To Counter Chinese Threat Post Galwan

The Indian Army soldiers riding on horses and ponies were seen patrolling in the forward areas of the LAC near the Galwan valley according to a video accessed by ANI.

Army formations have also engaged in a range of activities to stop a ‘possible’ Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), an Indian Army official said. This comes after China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) clashed with the Indian troops deployed at the LAC in June 2020. Army patrolling along LAC on horses, playing cricket in extreme cold

The Army also released visuals of the Indian soldiers playing cricket in biting cold at the high altitude locations in the Galwan valley. They have also participated in half-marathon over the frozen Pangong lake in recent months.

Indian Army formations deployed near the Galwan valley have undertaken extreme activities such as surveying the areas near the Line of Actual Control on horses and ponies and half marathon over the frozen Pangong lake in recent months

The Indian Army personnel also took part in an Ice hockey match held in the Ladakh sector.

The concerns that emanated out of the Chinese aggression during the episode of the Galwan incursion at the beginning of the COVID lockdown should be resolved and it is a precondition to any kind of normalisation of relations between both the countries, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

#WATCH | Indian Army troops playing cricket near the Galwan valley. The Indian Army formations deployed in the area have been engaging in different sports activities in extreme winters at these high-altitude locations



(Source: Indian Army officials) pic.twitter.com/cElsJLFg8I — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

Galwan faceoff

The soldiers of the Indian and Chinese Army engaged in hand combat at the beginning of the Covid lockdown in June 2020 in which over 20 Indian troops got martyred. In September 2022, the disengagement process between both armies was completed in the Gogra Heights-Hot Springs area near Patrolling Point-15 in the eastern Ladakh sector, government sources had said.

The forward positions in Patrolling point 15 was the major friction point in the wake of the Galwan clash, where both sides have been deployed since the faceoff took place. Notably over 50,000 Indian soldiers have been posted at the forward locations of the LAC equipped with advanced weapons to counter any kind of aggression shown by the Chinese to change the status quo on the LAC.