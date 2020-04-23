Arnab Goswami Attacked By Congress Goons In Mumbai While Driving Back Home With His Wife

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was attacked on his way home from Republic's studios in Mumbai at quarter-past-midnight on Wednesday night. The physical attack was carried out by Congress goons who confessed to having been sent by party higher-ups.

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he was driving back following his show, with his wife - Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami - in their Toyota Corolla. Masked goons on a bike overtook and blocked Arnab's car and proceeded to hurl bottles along with abuses after taking a good hard look to identify him in the front seat.

Arnab's security caught the attackers, who are now in the custody of the Mumbai police and are being questioned. They confessed to Arnab's security that they had been sent by the Congress to teach Arnab a lesson. This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.