Arnab Goswami Fires Statement On NBA's Attempts To Pressurise BARC Against Republic

A motivated lobby of Lutyens channels is trying to put pressure on BARC to take action against the Republic Media Network even when the matter is in court. The whole country knows the case against the Republic Media Network is one of political malice; a fixed match, an attempt to crush Republic. I urge the Government and the people of India not to allow this injustice. At a time when Republic is fighting an attack from Pakistan, Lutyens media wants to pressurise BARC to take action against us. Will BARC take action against channels which are being interrogated by the ED? They are also being investigated. Should they be suspended in the interim? I am writing a letter to the Government and BARC immediately. People of India: Stand with Republic against this gigantic conspiracy. Republic needs your help. Stand with your Network.