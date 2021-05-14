Art Of Living Launches Mission Zindagi - A Service Initiative For COVID Relief Activities

As India grapples with a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions, The Art of Living has been working round the clock to provide immediate material as well as spiritual support to communities affected by the pandemic. Under the guidance of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the organization has announced Mission Zindagi, a volunteer-driven pan-India service initiative which will match requests from those seeking information on COVID relief with information from relief and service providers, bringing all the ongoing work being done by the Art of Living volunteers in various parts of the country under one roof. Artists and professionals from the film and TV fraternity, various philanthropists are all joining hands in this noble initiative. (Link for Mission Zindagi initiative- www.artofliving.org/mission-zindagi)

The service initiative was announced on Thursday, following a global meditation and chanting for peace and healing with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, where 4.5 lakh people joined together virtually, on the occasion of Gurudev’s 65th birthday. Gurudev while addressing volunteers and teachers encouraged everyone to meditate every day to deal with the impact of the pandemic. "Meditation brings solace and strength. Those who are sad need solace and those who feel weak to handle the situation, they need strength. Meditation gives you both," Gurudev said in his virtual address. He also acknowledged the contribution of thousands of Art of Living volunteers in these dire times.

The Art of Living Volunteers have already been serving people and families affected by COVID-19 in several cities across India on a war footing by ensuring that information on the availability of hospital beds, oxygen supply, cooked food, doctor consultation, and the much-needed guidance on mental health reaches the needy on time. Now all these diverse initiatives are being rolled out across the country for wider and smoother outreach.

Seven verticals of COVID relief will be covered under this mission:

Hospital: Hospital updates related to availability of oxygen and non-oxygen beds Arranging for donation of oxygen cylinders & concentrators and information on their availability Connect ambulances for emergencies Doctor: Connecting with Doctors on call for consultation on cases of mild COVID and home isolation Connect with local food suppliers & providers Connecting with sources of Ayurvedic medicines Mental Health: Meditation and Yoga Workshops, along with counseling for all age groups. All the services will be available on www.artofliving.org/mission-zindagi for public from 17th May 2021.

Apart from the above, The Art of Living has launched an essential series of 3 protocols of asanas, meditation and breathing practices or pranayama for different categories of people to boost their immunity, improve their mental resilience and bring a semblance of peace and quiet.