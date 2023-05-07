'Article 370 Removal Ended Terrorism But Wasn't In The Interest Of...': Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Sunday criticised the Central government over revoking of Article 370 and said that there are many things that the Centre should not have done here like removing Article 370. He added that the removal was not in the interest of the people here. However, he ensured to mention that abolishing of Article 370 has definitely ended terrorism and stone pelting in the valley.

Head of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Azad, while addressing a press meet in J&K said, "There are many things that the Centre should not have done here like the removal of Article 370. It was not in the interest of the people here, but one thing is certain that incidents of terrorism and stone pelting have stopped."

Elimination of terrorism has boosted tourism in the valley: Ghulam Nabi Azad

S Jaishankar's remark over Article 370 to Pakistan

Earlier, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar rapped his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for raking up the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in J&K and asking to review the action. Responding to Zardari's comment, the EAM had said at the press meet after the conclusion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Goa, "Wake up and smell the coffee, 370 is history. The sooner people realise it, the better it is."

Jaishankar even lashed out at Pakistan for putting an objection to the G20 meetings in J&K, saying, "They have nothing to do with the G20, nothing to do with even Srinagar and Kashmir. They should talk about when they will vacate the illegally occupied territories of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Farooq Abdullah on Article 370

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah too has targeted the Centre over the abrogation of Article 370, by saying, "The government used to shout that probably this (Article) 370 was responsible for terrorism in J&K. But for the last three years, there has been no 370, and terrorism is still there, rather it is increasing." Abdullah even added that Article 370 was scrapped on August 19, 2019 and the state was downgraded and bifurcated into two Union Territories .

About Article 370

Article 370 of the Indian constitution gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, administered by India as a state from November 1952 to October 2019, and conferred on it the power to have a separate constitution, a state flag, and autonomy of internal administration. However, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre removed Article 370 from J&K on August 5, 2019.

Ghulam Nabi Azad's words of praise for Centre

However, he praised the central government for successfully controlling the act of terrorism and stone pelting in the Union Territory (UT). Responding to the terror attacks undertaken in J&K's Poonch and Rajouri districts, which claimed lives of several defence personnel, the DPAP chief said that the incidents that happened in Poonch and Rajouri are a matter of great concern.

The former-CM J&K said, "The incidents that happened in Rajouri, Poonch are a matter of concern. Terrorism is not in anyone's interest. If peace will prevail in the UT, it will only be beneficial for the people here. For the last 2-3 years tourists have increased in the valley and the central government deserves the praise for bringing terrorism under control, which has boosted tourism here."

Adding to it, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that in wake of some recent terror activities, the defence forces, the J&K Police, central agencies and most importantly the people of J&K need to be alert and join hands in eliminating terrorism.

Earlier on Saturday, in the presence of Democratic Progressive Azad Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad, National Panthers Party working president PR Ganju, along with businessman Surendra Kumar, Jogendra Pal Kohli, and others joined DPAP. While welcoming the new members, Azad said that DPAP is the only party in the state which has prepared a roadmap to fulfill the aspirations of the people.