Arunachal Pradesh: Medics Pin Their Photos On PPE Suits To Counsel COVID-19 Patients

Hailed as “heroes” are the medical professionals at COVID Care Centre in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district who pinned their photos on the PPE suits.

Arunachal Pradesh

Hailed as “heroes” are the medical professionals at COVID Care Centre in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district who pinned their photos on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits. In a bid to bring a human touch and a sense of familiarity back for the patients in the ward fighting the fatal COVID-19 disease, doctors chose to attach their self-portraits which might also help in counselling. The images of medics standing in front of the ward were shared by Deputy Commissioner of Changlang, Devansh Yadav lauding the “Covid warriors”. 

'Bringing human face'

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, the doctors and other medical professionals have emerged as the first line warriors in the tiresome fight against the COVID-19. While some countries in the world have started noticing a drop in coronavirus infections, India has till now recorded at least 332,424 cases with 9,520 and is one of the world’s most virus-hit nations according to Johns Hopkins University tally. From challenges ranging to lack of vaccine and absolute treatment to being equipped with personal protection at all times, the medics are being hailed for their contribution everywhere.

In the same light, medics at Arunanchal Pradesh are being applauded for their “empathy” and “innovation”. While some hoped and prayed that the coronavirus outbreak soon gets over and for the lives return to normal, one Twitter users called the move by the medics at Changlang district as giving "human face to the pandemic".

