Aryan Khan May File Bail Plea On Monday; Lodged At Arthur Road Jail's Quarantine Barrack

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha's bail plea has been rejected by the Killa Court on Friday in connection with the cruise drug bust case conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Citing that the plea was 'not maintainable', the court directed the accused persons to move the sessions court for regular bail. Another bail application will be filed on Monday as the regular court will not be working on a second Saturday. Sources have said that Aryan Khan's legal team will also try to apply before the vacation bench for an urgent hearing.

As per sources, Aryan Khan along with the other accused persons have been quarantined at Arthur Road Jail, and they will be lodged in a quarantine cell made inside the prison for a few days. According to the jail protocol, Aryan will be given 750 grams of food, which includes chappati, sabzi, rice, and sweet. If he requires extra food, he will have to get it from the canteen and pay for the same.

Aryan Khan to remain at Arthur Road Jail in special quarantine barrack, as per Sources

Aryan Khan and five others will be kept in barrack number 1, which is a special quarantine barrack. This barrack is on the first floor of the jail.

There will be no requirement of a uniform for Aryan Khan and others for now.

They will be kept in the quarantine barrack for five days as they are currently negative and double-vaccinated. If they get any symptoms, they will be tested.

There will be no special treatment. They will be treated like every other prisoner.

Only jail food will be given. No outside or home food till the time of the court order.

Jail routine to entail 6 am wake-up time, three meals: Sources

The wake-up time at Arthur Road jail is 6 am

By 7 am breakfast will be served. Sheera and Poha will be given for breakfast

By 11 am lunch will be served. Both lunch and dinner will include chapati, sabzi, dal and rice.

After lunch, prisoners are allowed to move around but in the case of Aryan Khan and others, they won't be allowed outside until the quarantine period of five days is complete

If Aryan Khan and others require extra food from the canteen, charges will be applicable, to be paid for via money order

Evening food is given by 6 pm but as many of the prisoners have food by 8 pm, they keep the plate with themselves until then

Getting up at 6 am in the morning, and gates being shut at 6 pm is most important for jail officials.

Image: ANI/Representative