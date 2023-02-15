How India-built Tejas Can Transform Air Capabilities Of Argentina, Egypt

India’s indigenously-developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas has garnered much attention worldwide with Argentina and Egypt joining the bid for the procurement of the multirole fighter. Developed by the pioneering India-based aviation company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), LCA Tejas is a lightweight, multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft. HAL Chairman CB Ananthakrishnan said Argentina and Egypt are in talks with India regarding the procurement of the aircraft.

Speaking on the sidelines of Aero India 2023, the HAL chief said Argentina showed interest in the procurement of 15 Tejas aircraft while Egypt has a requirement for 20. Both nations have joined an array of other potential international buyers such as Indonesia, Australia, the US, Malaysia and the Philippines, who have shown an interest in LCA Tejas.

Argentina eyes modernisation of air power

An LCA Tejas procurement bid by Argentina could provide the Argentine Air Force with several benefits. The Tejas aircraft has been designed to perform a variety of missions including air defence, ground attack, and reconnaissance. By acquiring the Tejas fighter, Argentina could modernise its air force and replace its ageing fleet of fighter aircraft, which includes a mix of Mirage III and A-4 Skyhawk jets. The Tejas is more advanced than these legacy aircraft and is capable of carrying a wider range of weapons and operating in a variety of environments.

Image: Aerocorner/Dassault Aviation (A Mirage III on the left & a A-4 Skyhawk on the right)

Built: The Mirage III and the LCA Tejas are two different generations of fighter aircraft and are significantly different in terms of design, technology, and performance. The Mirage III was a French-built supersonic jet fighter, which was designed and produced in the 1950s, while the LCA Tejas is a fourth-generation multi-role fighter aircraft, designed and produced in India in the 21st century.

Performance: In terms of performance, the Mirage III was a highly successful aircraft in its time and was widely exported to several countries. It had a maximum speed of Mach 2.2 and a service ceiling of 17,000 meters. It was armed with two 30 mm DEFA 552 cannons and could carry a variety of air-to-air missiles, air-to-ground missiles, and bombs.

On the other hand, the LCA Tejas has a maximum speed of Mach 1.8 and a service ceiling of 50,000 feet. It is armed with a single GSh-23 cannon and can carry a range of air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, guided and unguided bombs, and rockets. The LCA Tejas also has advanced avionics and onboard systems, which make it a highly capable fighter aircraft.

Overall, while the Mirage III was a highly successful aircraft in its time, the LCA Tejas is a much more modern and advanced aircraft, which has been designed and built to meet the specific requirements of the Indian Air Force. Meanwhile, Argentina’s A-4 Skyhawk is a carrier-capable attack aircraft. The recent feat of LCA Tejas’ landing on INS Vikrant aircraft carrier is indicative that the aircraft can be a possible replacement for the Skyhawks.

Egypt’s bid for the procurement of LCA Tejas

As per various sources, Egypt conveyed its keenness on acquiring the Indian fighter along with other defence equipment during delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The procurement of the LCA Tejas is expected to enhance the operational capabilities of the Egyptian Air Force, which is currently operating a fleet of outdated fighter jets. Moreover, the aircraft will provide Egypt with a modern solution to counter emerging threats in the region. Additionally, the procurement of the LCA Tejas would also contribute to strengthening the defence ties between India and Egypt.

Image: Twitter/@IAF_MCC (LCA Tejas is a 4.5 generation fighter aircraft of the IAF)

Additionally, LCA Tejas is a relatively affordable aircraft compared to other modern fighter jets, and its low maintenance and operating costs make it an attractive option for countries with limited defence budgets. This could help Argentina upgrade its air force while also managing its defence spending. Notably, Argentina's defence budget was around $4.3 billion, whereas India's defence budget was around $65.86 billion. In contrast, Argentina's defence spending is more modest, reflecting its relatively stable security environment and the country's overall economic situation.