As Delhi Witnesses Spurt In COVID-19 Cases, CM Arvind Kejriwal To Hold Review Meet Today

With the rise in Delhi's COVID-19 cases, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government will be holding a review meeting today regarding the Coronavirus situation. Notably, the national capital recorded 295 fresh COVID cases on Thursday, taking the active caseload to 932, according to a government health bulletin.

Amid the spike in cases, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj assured the people that there was no need to panic since the hospitalisation rate was low. Bharadwaj's remarks came after he held a meeting on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital amid a spurt in cases. The meeting saw the attendance of senior health department officials, medical directors of state-run hospitals, epidemiologists, and virologists.

Speaking to reporters, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "We reviewed the situation. We have asked hospitals to advise Coronavirus tests to those who are symptomatic. People visiting hospitals should wear masks."

He further asserted that the health department will brief the Chief Minister on the Coronavirus situation in the national capital following which he will issue directions to the government. "The Chief Minister will also be briefed about the COVID situation in other states and how they are tackling the rise in cases," he added.

The meet came a day after Delhi's COVID-19 cases climbed to 300 for the first time since August 31, 2022 while the positivity rate rose to 13.89 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Earlier on Wednesday, two COVID-related deaths were also reported in the national capital. Sharing details on the two deaths, the Health Minister said they were elderly patients who had comorbidities and the primary cause of death was not Coronavirus.

Delhi logs 295 fresh COVID cases

Delhi reported 295 COVID-19 cases and 169 recoveries in the last 24 hours. However, no deaths were reported. The city has been witnessing an increase in the number of daily COVID cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.