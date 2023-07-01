As Dengue Fear Grips Tamil Nadu, Govt Implements Preventive Measures In Schools & Colleges

With the onset of the Southwest monsoons in the neighbouring state of Kerala, the number of Dengue fever and Rat fever cases in Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a big surge with every passing day. Several parts of Tamil Nadu have been hit by rains on and off, and the fear of spread of the diseases is of concern. The rapid increase in number of Dengue and Rat fever cases in Kerala has gripped the state with fear of a health crisis. Moreover, there is rising concern over the weather conditions prevailing in Tamil Nadu that can cause a rapid increase in spread of the diseases.

Measures have been taken to prevent the spread of an epidemic in all the districts of Tamil Nadu particularly the ones that lie on the borders between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, as well as the coastal districts where rainfall is always higher. The Department of Public Health has instructed all educational institutions like schools and colleges to strictly adhere to these preventive measures without any negligence.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Selva Vinayagam, has communicated this directive to the Health officers in all the districts.

The directives are as follows:

• All schools and colleges in the state must investigate the source of mosquitos in their campuses particularly places where food waste is being collected and immediate action must be taken to clear it out.

• Managements of all the educational institutions and the local governing bodies must provide full cooperation and essential support for implementing the necessary measures.

• School premises should be thoroughly cleaned with medicinal smoke that prevents the breeding of mosquitos and the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

• High and low-level tanks should be thoroughly cleaned using chlorine and proper maintenance should be carried out to control the breeding of mosquitoes. Additionally, stagnant water should be removed or treated to prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes.

• Preventing the formation of mosquito breeding sites is crucial to avoid the production of mosquito larvae in those areas.

• If any health issues or symptoms are identified among the students, it is essential to immediately inform the Deputy Health directors for proper guidance and assistance in ensuring the well-being of the students.

• Special camps or health drives must be conducted in high-risk areas to create awareness among people and keep them protected.