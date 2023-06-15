As India Braces For Cyclone Biparjoy, Here Are The Dos And Don'ts To Keep Safe

Why you're reading this: This year's first 'very severe' cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday (June 15). Given the red alert issued for Saurashtra, Dwarka, and Kutch coasts, rescue agencies have shifted more than 74,000 people to makeshift shelters.

Ahead of the expected landfall today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday (June 14) reviewed the preparations of the Armed Forces to deal with the cyclone's impact. Disaster management forces are also deployed in the coastal parts of Gujarat for relief and rescue operations.

3 things you need to know:

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Gujarat today. Rescue agencies and Armed Forces are on their toes for relief operations. National Disaster Management Authority of India (NDMA) has recommended safety measures for civilians.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Do's & Dont's

Although rescue agencies are working round the clock to ensure the safety of civilians and for swift evacuation of people living in high-risk areas, it's important to take precautionary measures to keep yourself safe. Amid tensions among people concerning safety, the National Disaster Management Authority of India (NDMA) has released a set of recommendations. Below are the safety measures recommended by the NDMA if you are indoors or outdoors during the cyclone.

If Indoors:

Keep the doors and windows shut to avoid strong winds entering the home.

Turn off all the electrical plug points to avoid electricity bursts in power lines in case of lightning.

Stay informed about the latest updates on the cyclone, but only rely on official sources such as IMD.

Drink boiled chlorinated water as water coming from the supply can be contaminated during the cyclone.

If Outdoors:

Do not enter any damaged buildings during the cyclone.

Avoid going near broken electric poles and wires, and other sharp objects.

People outside the home should seek safe shelter as soon as possible during the cyclone.

Do not visit the coastal regions or any low-lying areas due to the risk of high tides and storm waves.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Helpline numbers

People in distress at the time of the cyclone can dial any of the below numbers released by the government of India.