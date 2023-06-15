As India Braces For Cyclone Biparjoy, Here Are The Dos And Don'ts To Keep Safe

Quick links:
This year's first very severe cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday. (Image: PTI)
Why you're reading this: This year's first 'very severe' cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday (June 15). Given the red alert issued for Saurashtra, Dwarka, and Kutch coasts, rescue agencies have shifted more than 74,000 people to makeshift shelters.
Ahead of the expected landfall today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday (June 14) reviewed the preparations of the Armed Forces to deal with the cyclone's impact. Disaster management forces are also deployed in the coastal parts of Gujarat for relief and rescue operations.
3 things you need to know:
Although rescue agencies are working round the clock to ensure the safety of civilians and for swift evacuation of people living in high-risk areas, it's important to take precautionary measures to keep yourself safe. Amid tensions among people concerning safety, the National Disaster Management Authority of India (NDMA) has released a set of recommendations. Below are the safety measures recommended by the NDMA if you are indoors or outdoors during the cyclone.
If Indoors:
If Outdoors:
People in distress at the time of the cyclone can dial any of the below numbers released by the government of India.