As Omicron Tally Reaches 1,525 Nationwide, India Reports 33,750 New COVID-19 Cases

A day after recording 1,525 cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron, India on Sunday reported 1,700 infections of the new variant. Maharashtra and Delhi remained the top contributor with 510 and 351 cases respectively. Meanwhile, the nation reported 33,750 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Additionally, 10,846 recoveries and 123 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to the official report of Union Health and Family Welfare, India's Active caseload currently stands at 1,45,582. The Recovery Rate is currently at 98.20% with a total administration of 145.68 cr vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Meanwhile, active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, and it is currently at 0.42% and the Daily positivity rate is at 3.84%.

India COVID-19 condition

As COVID-19 vaccination for teenagers aged between 15 to 18 years kicks off today, January 3, states across the country have made extensive arrangements and set up daily targets to inoculate as many children as possible. For this, education departments have set up vaccination centres at a number of schools and encouraged children to come forward and make the drive successful.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday held a high-level meeting to review public health preparedness and vaccination progress with Ministers of State and Union Territories. While stressing strict compliance to COVID appropriate behaviour, the Centre underlined before the State and Union Territories that Test, Track, Treat, and Vaccination is the primary Mantra.

On the other hand, Karnataka, in the latest update reported 10 new cases of Omicron while 87 doctors of Bihar's medical college and hospital tested COVID positive. The Supreme Court of India has shifted to virtual hearing for two weeks in view of rising COVID-19 cases. Allahabad High Court has also announced to function on virtual mode only from today onwards.

West Bengal Government has also restricted flights from Mumbai and Delhi after the two cities witnessed the largest surge in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, to just twice a week in a measure to combat the spread of the pandemic in the state.