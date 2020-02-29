The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

As Situation Remains Tense In Meghalaya, Governor Tathagata Roy Appeals For Peace

General News

Following clashes between alleged Bangladeshi immigrants and Khasi Students' Union, the situation continues to remain tense in Meghalaya for the last 24 hours.

Written By Anirudha Bhakat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Meghalaya

Following clashes between alleged Bangladeshi immigrants and Khasi Students' Union, the situation continues to remain tense in Meghalaya for the last 24 hours. Curfew is in place in Shylla and parts of capital Shillong with internet being suspended since Friday.

As soon as the reports of clashes emerged from Shylla legislative assembly constituency, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma convened a high-level meeting with Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui as well as Chief Secretary and DGP and took stock of the situation. An inquiry has also been ordered. The Chief Minister also called on Governor Tathagata Roy and briefed him on the law and order situation in the state. 

READ: Coal racket: Cong seeks withdrawal of petition against Meghalaya HC

READ: Meghalaya CM Sangma chairs high-level meeting amid clashes, imposes curfew

Governor Roy appeals for peace

Meanwhile, in a late-night tweet, Governor Roy appealed people of the State to maintain calm. He apprised about his discussion with the Chief Minister and assured that necessary steps are being taken.

According to the reports from the ground, violence broke out when a mob of non-tribals, suspected to be illegal immigrants as alleged by Khasi Students' Union, attacked activists who were returning from an anti-CAA and pro-Inner Line Permit meeting. The clash led to the death of one person.

It may be mentioned that the KSU, as well as several other organizations of the state, have been opposing CAA even though the state is exempted from the purview of the Act. There has been also a demand for immediate implementation of the Inner Line Permit system in the state and debate on the same has been taking place over the last few days.

READ: One killed in clash, mobile internet services suspended in 6 Meghalaya districts

READ: Meghalaya: Curfew imposed amid clashes between KSU and non-tribals; internet suspended

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS USES PIGEON ANALOGY ON BJP
OUTGOING LT. GEN ON KASHMIR
MAHA CM REVIEWS MUMBAI METRO
INDIA CONTINUE UNBEATEN RUN
BOM FOR 'BOMBAY' CONFUSED AS 'BOMB'
OWAISI QUESTIONS HYD POLICE