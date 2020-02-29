As Situation Remains Tense In Meghalaya, Governor Tathagata Roy Appeals For Peace

Following clashes between alleged Bangladeshi immigrants and Khasi Students' Union, the situation continues to remain tense in Meghalaya for the last 24 hours. Curfew is in place in Shylla and parts of capital Shillong with internet being suspended since Friday.

As soon as the reports of clashes emerged from Shylla legislative assembly constituency, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma convened a high-level meeting with Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui as well as Chief Secretary and DGP and took stock of the situation. An inquiry has also been ordered. The Chief Minister also called on Governor Tathagata Roy and briefed him on the law and order situation in the state.

READ: Coal racket: Cong seeks withdrawal of petition against Meghalaya HC

READ: Meghalaya CM Sangma chairs high-level meeting amid clashes, imposes curfew

Governor Roy appeals for peace

Meanwhile, in a late-night tweet, Governor Roy appealed people of the State to maintain calm. He apprised about his discussion with the Chief Minister and assured that necessary steps are being taken.

I appeal to all citizens in Meghalaya,tribal or non-tribal: keep calm. Don’t spread rumours and don’t listen to rumours.

The Chief Minister has spoken to me. He assured me he is taking all necessary steps. We are agreed that the prime requirement now is to maintain Law and Order. — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) February 28, 2020

According to the reports from the ground, violence broke out when a mob of non-tribals, suspected to be illegal immigrants as alleged by Khasi Students' Union, attacked activists who were returning from an anti-CAA and pro-Inner Line Permit meeting. The clash led to the death of one person.

It may be mentioned that the KSU, as well as several other organizations of the state, have been opposing CAA even though the state is exempted from the purview of the Act. There has been also a demand for immediate implementation of the Inner Line Permit system in the state and debate on the same has been taking place over the last few days.

READ: One killed in clash, mobile internet services suspended in 6 Meghalaya districts

READ: Meghalaya: Curfew imposed amid clashes between KSU and non-tribals; internet suspended