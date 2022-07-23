As Swine Flu Cases Reported Across Country, Experts Warn Of Similar Spike In Delhi

Amid the ongoing surge in coronavirus infection, experts have warned of a spike in Swine flu cases in Delhi as fresh infections have been recorded from other states in the country too. It's important to note that Delhi had reported a steep rise in swine flu cases in August 2021. So far, Maharashtra has reported 7 deaths from swine flu in Maharashtra, with 142 cases. Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have also recorded infections from swine flu.

"We are seeing the onset of the season of Swine flu infection. Right now cases have started to increase in Maharashtra. Swine Flu generally spreads to the people who handle pigs. Human to human transmission is also reported. So, it is very important for you to wash your hands regularly, either with an alcohol-based sanitizer or soap," said Dr Avi Kumar, Senior Consultant Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute said.

Symptoms of swine flu

Dr Avi, informing about the symptoms of swine flu said, "Swine Flu is generally caused by the influenza virus, which resides in pigs. The symptoms of swine flu are fever, sore throat, running nose, nose block. Basically, the upper respiratory system gets affected due to the virus."

There is a possibility of a spike in swine flu cases in Delhi said Senior Consultant Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo, Dr S Chatterjee. "I haven't seen too many cases of swine flu in Delhi, as of now. But it can happen anytime. The season will come and you will experience the same symptoms as flu."

Swine flu basically attacks the respiratory system

Apart from affecting the respiratory tract, the disease can potentially affect other organs and result in a multiple organ failure, "It can involve the other systems as well. And then it can have different symptoms when it involves different organ systems. We have seen so many mortalities when it was at its peak and when we had an epidemic. It can lead to multi-organ failure as it involves the respiratory system."

Dr Avi explaining the precautions to be taken to protect against swine flu said, "Do not touch face of the people who have been infected and also avoid going to crowded places. People above 65 years of age, ones who have comorbidities, and young children are at higher risk of infection."

Swine flu Vs Covid-19

While swine flu can cause death, it is less contagious than Covid-19, however, the guard should not be brought down, Dr Avi said. There is no need to panic about the disease, if the infection involves a fever, then be it Covid-19, swine flu, or a common cold, the treatment is not complicated, the doctor said.

"The symptoms of COVID-19 and Swine Flu infections are generally the same. Earlier we used to get patients who lost smell and taste after being infected with Covid, but nowadays the symptoms are almost similar. COVID-19 is more infectious, it is more contagious and spreads faster than the swine flu. The severity of the increase in also increases in Covid," said Dr Avi.

Image: ANI