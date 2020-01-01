Asaduddin Owaisi Calls Congress' Uttam Kumar's Comments On Hyderabad CP 'intemperate'

On Wednesday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy for his 'language' against Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police (CP) Hyderabad. After the Hyderabad Police denied permission to Congress to hold a rally on its 135th foundation day, Reddy allegedly termed the city Police Commissioner a "puppet" of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and said that they will meet the Governor over the issue. Calling it 'intemperate', AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi stated that such words should not have been used.

Congress leader Uttam Kumar’s language against CP Hyderabad is intemperate & should not have been used. He must understand that Darussalam is a large space of AIMIM itself & had once even hosted Indira Gandhi’s public address. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 1, 2020

Owaisi also went on to take a sarcastic jibe against the State Congress President. "He was so enthusiastic about protesting against CAA that his party declined our invitation to participate in the protest public meeting held in Nizamabad," the AIMIM chief added in a follow-up tweet.

TPCC President comments against the CDS

Recently TPCC's Uttam Kumar was in the limelight after he passed unfavorable comments against the new Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat. Expressing his reservation on Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat's remark about the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the country, Uttam Kumar, who has served as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF), reminded the Army Chief of the Code of Conduct followed by serving military forces. While talking to a news agency, Reddy said,

"General Rawat, please do not forget about the code of conduct for military officers serving in the military. Your comments on leadership are unwarranted and highly condemnable. A serving Army Chief publicly trying to please the political masters of the day. How unbecoming!"

