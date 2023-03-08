Ashok Gehlot Ministers Meet Widows Of Pulwama Martyrs, Says 'Govt Agreed To Their Demands'

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Ministers met with the protesting widows of soldiers who attained martyrdom in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Ministers Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Shakuntala Rawat met with the "Viranganas" who were protesting outside the residence of former CM Sachin Pilot, demanding to meet Gandhi’s family and put forward their demands. BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena was also present at the protesting site.

Speaking to reporters, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, "I have been a Minister of Sainik Welfare. The CM was looking into the matter and he even sent Ministers. Don’t know how and when the matter went complicated. See, today is Holi. Lord Krishna started this festival, who said in Gita - 'What I want will only happen'. God is the one who decides what will happen. Is it in our hands? There shouldn’t be any misconceptions— the country is not running only because of the government, the country is running because of the mercy of god." Khachariyawas further said, "It’s our responsibility to respect the ‘Viranganas’. Our govt has agreed to their demands."

Minister Shakuntala Rawat who also visited the protesting site said that the Ashok Gehlot government is standing in honour of the martyrs. "Our government takes a soft approach towards the martyrs and their families. Our government has given the maximum package to the families of the martyrs," he said, ANI reported.

'Will remain in Dharan till we meet Gandhi family': Widows of martyrs

Manju Devi, wife of slain soldier Rohitash Lamba said they will remain in Dharna until they meet with the Gandhi family. "Sachin Pilot had assured us that he will make us meet Gandhi’s family, but he went to Delhi. If not today then tomorrow, or the day after, he’ll come to Jaipur & we’ll stay here until our hearing is done," she added, ANI reported.

Notably, while speaking to reporters after meeting the women sitting in dharna, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "This behaviour against women and especially widows of those who have sacrificed their lives for our country is punishable and unapologetic. The government will have to take strict action against the police and people involved in this."

The wives of the martyrs alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led government of Rajasthan is not paying attention to their demands, and that's why they want to convey their message to the Gandhi family.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, the protestors met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra seeking permission to end their lives over the non-fulfilment of promises. Notably, the demands of the protesting women include erecting statutes of the jawans, creating roads in their villages, and providing jobs to their family members out of compassion.

(With inputs from ANI)