Assam And Mizoram Issue A Joint Statement On Border Row; Assam Withdraws Travel Advisory

On Thursday, the Assam Government withdrew the travel advisory it had placed against travelling to Mizoram, after both the state governments agreed to resolve the border conflict via dialogue. The Assam Government issued a notification to this effect. Earlier in the day, the Assam and Mizoram governments issued a joint statement. They agreed to take forward the initiatives taken by Union Home Ministry and the respective state CMs to find an amicable solution to the border conflict via discussions and ease the tensions prevailing around the inter-state border.

Joint statement by Assam - Mizoram Government

In the joint statement, Assam and Mizoram have also agreed that the two states will not send their respective Forest & Police forces for patrolling, domination or enforcement for fresh deployment to any areas where confrontation has taken place recently.

"The government of Assam and Mizoram welcome and agree to take forward the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and Hon'ble Cheif Minister of Assam and Mizoram to remove tensions prevailing around the inter-State borders and to find lasting solutions to the disputes through discussions", the statement reads.

The statement adds that the Mizoram government expresses its condolences for those who died on July 26 and wishes those who were injured a speedy recovery. Both governments pledged to keep calm along with the inter-State border areas and praised the deployment of the Central government's neutral force in this regard.

Assam and Mizoram issue a joint statement, say that both the state governments agree to take forward the initiatives taken by MHA and their CMs to remove tensions prevailing around the inter-state border and to find lasting solutions to disputes through discussions pic.twitter.com/STkiurM9uf — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

The border dispute over the 165 km-long Assam-Mizoram boundary dates back to the days of British colonial rule. Essentially, Mizoram has deep reservations about a 1933 notification that demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur. While the Assam government follows this, Mizoram has demanded that the boundary should be demarcated based on the 1875 notification, which was done in consultation with the Mizo chiefs.

However, after the border clash killing six Assam Police personnel, the Mizoram CM maintained that the Assam Police personnel opened fire despite being requested to go back, followed by retaliation from their Mizoram counterparts. However, Assam CM said that the clash started when Mizoram allegedly breached the existing status quo by commencing the construction of a road towards Rengti Basti, thus "destroying" the inner Line Forest Reserve in the Lailapur area.

The Assam Government, in its statement, said a team of Assam officials went to request Mizoram side not to disturb the status quo, but they were surrounded by a mob of miscreants from Mizoram side, visibly supported by the Mizoram Police. The Assam officials requested the SP of Kolasib, Mizoram, to control the crowd. However, the SP returned, saying the mob is out of control. While the Kolasib SP was in talks with the Assam officers, the Mizoram Police opened fire at the Assam officials and civilians with automatic weapons, including LMGs, thus leading to casualties on the Assam side, according to Assam Government.

Image Credit: PTI/ANI