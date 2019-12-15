Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Promises To Protect Rights Of People Of Assam

Amidst the blazing protests in Northeast and Assam against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted a video message assuring the 'genuine citizens of Assam' that their rights would be protected. He also requested the people to do away with various troublemakers who were trying to 'mislead the people on CAA' by spreading disinformation.

"We are committed to protect all genuine Indian citizens and the rights of the people of Assam. I call upon all sections of the society to thwart the elements who are misleading the people on #CAA & indulging in violence and together continue the growth journey of Assam," read Sarbananda Sonowal's tweet.

Earlier Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday blamed the opposition Congress and "communal forces" for the widespread violence in the State, stating that strong action will be taken against those involved in arson and vandalism during the anti-citizenship bill protests. Sonowal also asked people of the State not to worry about the amended Citizenship Act, saying the traditional culture, language, political and land rights will be protected by implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

Assam protests

Five columns of Army have been deployed to Assam, apart from the Assam rifles which are already stationed in the State. While two persons were killed in police firing on Thursday, tens of thousands of protesters against CAB descended on the streets of Assam on Wednesday, clashing with police, with a large number of protestors detained by the police in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, etc. While the Assam government has relaxed the curfew from 9 AM to 4 PM in Guwhati, suspension of internet services across Assam has been extended to December 16. The Citizenship Amendment Bill amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

