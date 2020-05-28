'Take Measures To Prevent Incidents Of Electrocution In Flood-affected Areas': Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday instructed all authorities to take all necessary steps to prevent any incidents of electrification. According to Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in a review meeting with APDCL, AEGCL, and APGCL officials at Bijulee Bhawan, the Chief Minister lauded the Power Department workers for their dedicated service to the public amid Coronavirus pandemic.

At least seven districts in Assam have been affected by the floods impacting more than 1.95 lakh people.

Steps to prevent electrification

In a series of tweets, the CMO said that the Chief Minister directed officials to take necessary measures in flood-affected areas to prevent incidents of electrocution. He also directed the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to cold storages to house agricultural produce.

In the meeting, officials were also informed that following the instruction of the CM, 47,000 bamboo & wooden electricity poles across the state have been replaced by concrete poles.

The flood situations in the states of Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have triggered concerns among the people. Even though floods and landslides are annual affairs for the states in the Northeast, this year, it's a cause of worry as most of the resources available both with the Center and the states have been invested in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Incessant rain over the last few days has triggered many landslides in the region including Guwahati. Some of the worst landslides have been reported from Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills too. Many rivers in the region are flowing above the danger level, including the Brahmaputra in certain places in Assam. The Siang River (the Brahmaputra as called in Arunachal Pradesh), is flowing more than one meter above the danger level in Miao and Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh. Similarly, another major tributary of Brahmaputra, Subansiri, too has been flooded.

