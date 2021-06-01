Assam CM Terms Assault On Junior Doctor 'barbaric', Warns Of Stern Action Against Culprits

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma took to his Twitter an hour after the Indian Medical Association condemned the brutal act upon a junior doctor in Assam. Sharma criticized the event and said that the Assam administration would not tolerate such a vicious act as he immediately called for action. Referring the case to Assam Police, the Chief Minister said that culprits need to be brought to justice.

Such barbaric attacks on our frontline workers won't be tolerated by our administration. @gpsinghassam @assampolice Ensure that the culprits brought to justice. https://t.co/HwQfbWwYmn — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 1, 2021

IMA's letter to Amit Shah

Following the barbaric act of humiliation on a Junior doctor in Assam by a group of people post to a COVID patient's death, the Indian Medical Association wrote a letter to the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, seeking strong action against healthcare violence. IMA put forward the importance of the Medical Fraternity in the present time and noted that even though doctors are working tirelessly it is facing healthcare violence. The organization noted that healthcare violence is occurring in the country at an increased rate in the past few years. They informed that Dr. Seuj Kumar in Assam was beaten mercilessly at the COVID Care Centre in Hojal District. The Indian Medical Association in its letter demanded comprehensive, effective, and uniform law to be implemented against such acts of violence.

Yesterday there was a barbaric attack on Dr Seuj Kumar in Assam. He was working in COVID Care Centre in the Hojai district. It was an extremely inhuman attack. Doctors and healthcare staff is finding it difficult to work under the stress of violence. Healthcare Violence has become an alarming phenomenon across the country. The real size of the problem is largely unknown and recent information shows that the current knowledge is only the tip of the iceberg", read the IMA letter.

IMA demanded immediate strict action against the culprits in the incident. It further stated that India needs a comprehensive, uniform & effective law against healthcare violence and requested to approve an effective & strong act against healthcare violence. The medical profession being different from the rest of the professions, it becomes necessary to have a strong action against violence specifically for the healthcare professionals and workers.

India fights COVID-19

The country which was hit hard by the second wave of COVID-19 after traces of double-mutant virus found in patients is now recovering. Following 28 May, the daily number of cases has been below 2 lakh. The daily number of recovered cases has been surpassing the fresh cases for over two weeks. India in the last 24 hours recorded 1.28 lakh new cases, with 2.55 lakh recoveries, 2,795 people lost their lives.