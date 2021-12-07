Assam CM To Visit Kohima To Decide Approach On Aftermath Of Nagaland Civilian Deaths

Nagaland minister Neiba Kronu announced on Tuesday that members of the state government's Core Committee on the Naga political issue will have a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), in Kohima on December 9 to decide on the approach in the aftermath of the recent civilian killings in Nagaland's Mon district.

"Together, we all must work for a solution (of the Naga political issue) once and for all, because we cannot continue like this anymore. With all seriousness let us all work for a solution so that we all live in peace," Kronu said.

This comes amid demands being raised by north-eastern states for the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in view of the civilian killings in Nagaland. Sarma was asked by the Centre on Monday to report to New Delhi.

On Monday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma urged the Centre to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958, calling it a 'draconian'.

15, including Army official, killed in Nagaland

In a tragic incident, the Indian Army killed workers of a coal mine, mistaking them for militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) group. The anti-insurgency operation by the Assam Rifles went amiss where six individuals were killed in an ambush in an area between the Tiru and Oting villages in Nagaland’s Mon district on Saturday.

After the incident, an angry mob of civilians reportedly vandalised the army outpost, set fire to some buildings and attacked the armed soldiers, after which the officers opened fire, killing seven others on Saturday evening. In the incident, a soldier succumbed to injuries in the violence on Saturday night, and another civilian died on Sunday afternoon raising the total death toll to 15.

Since then, a curfew has been placed in the Mon district. Nagaland citizens are anguished by the actions of the armed forces and have sought immediate action against the officials concerned.

The state government has launched a probe in the matter by forming ‘high-level’ SIT, with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing ‘deep regret’ on the tragedy. The Indian Army in a statement assured that the Army will inquire about the matter by conducting a court of inquiry at the highest level.

(With inputs from PTI)